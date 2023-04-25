cmu vs msu playoff
Colorado Mesa's Blaise Threatt announced Monday on his Instagram account that he's transferring to Weber State.

 Scott Crabtree

Blaise Threatt, who led Colorado Mesa in scoring this past season, plans to transfer to Weber State.

Threatt, who entered the transfer portal shortly after the Mavericks’ season ended in the South Central Regional playoffs, announced his commitment Monday on his Instagram account. He visited Ogden last weekend, according to the Ogden Standard-Examiner.