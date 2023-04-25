Blaise Threatt, who led Colorado Mesa in scoring this past season, plans to transfer to Weber State.
Threatt, who entered the transfer portal shortly after the Mavericks’ season ended in the South Central Regional playoffs, announced his commitment Monday on his Instagram account. He visited Ogden last weekend, according to the Ogden Standard-Examiner.
He scored 18.9 points a game as CMU’s playmaking point guard, shooting 52.8% from the field and 45.2% from the 3-point line. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound redshirt sophomore from Scottsdale, Ariz., has two years of eligibility remaining.
His breakout season earned him all-conference and all-region honors, and he was on the Bevo Francis Award list as one of the top small-college players in the nation. He’ll join a veteran team at Weber, which returns five players who started most of the season and finished 18-15 last season, 12-6 in the Big Sky Conference.
Threatt, who scored 1,195 points in his three seasons at CMU, is one of three first-team all-conference players to transfer to Division I schools this season. Two-time RMAC player of the year Joel Scott left Black Hills State to play his final year at Colorado State, and Akuel Kot of Fort Lewis is transferring to Wyoming.
The rest of the men’s team, including forward Ethan Menzies, who has missed the past two seasons with knee injuries, is expected to return next season.
Former CMU quarterback Karst Hunter, who also entered the transfer portal during the offseason, will play his final two seasons as a graduate transfer at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, he announced earlier this month on Twitter.
Golf
Colorado Mesa senior Elly Walters is tied for fourth entering the third and final round of the RMAC golf championship at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada.
Walters carded three birdies on the front nine to make the turn at 1-under par on Monday, then had a pair of bogeys and one double-bogey on the back nine, finishing at 3-over-par 75 after being tied for second after a first-round 71.
Her 146 total is seven strokes behind leader Kylie Severin of CSU Pueblo.
The Mavericks are tied for third after a second-round 310. Cassidy Phelan is tied for sixth after shooting a 71 on Monday and Brittlynn O’Dell is tied for 28th after an 84.
Pablo Diaz is tied for 10th place in the men’s golf championship at Boulder Creek Golf Club.
The Colorado Mesa junior shot a 2-over-par 74 in the second round and is five shots off the lead, held by Colorado Christian’s Xavier Bighaus.
The Mavericks shot a 283 to move up one spot into fourth place. Yael Chahin made a big move, shooting a 5-under 67 to move into a tie for 14th place after a first-round 75.
He’s tied with teammate Peter Grossenbacher, who shot a 3-under 69. Chahin had only one bogey, four birdies and an eagle-3 on the 551-yard par-5 fourth hole, which helped him make the turn at 4-under.
Grossenbacher, who shot a first-round 73, also had only one bogey to go with four birdies in his second round.