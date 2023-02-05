Leave it to your teammates to keep you grounded when a milestone is right in front of you.
Blaise Threatt needed only four points Saturday night to reach 1,000 for his career. Considering he dropped 30 on Friday, no reason to be nervous, right?
“Before the game, everyone was, ‘Oh, are you going to score three points and then not score again the rest of the game?” Threatt said after leading the Colorado Mesa men to an 83-63 romp past the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs at Brownson Arena by scoring 18 points.
“I was like, ‘All right, I'll just get this over with so we can focus on the game.”
That he did. Threatt drove for a layup off the opening tip, then scored again at the 18:47 mark after a UCCS turnover, another drive to the rim.
CMU coach Mike DeGeorge, who hit his own milestone with his 300th overall coaching victory, called a timeout so the crowd of 1,589 could acknowledge the redshirt sophomore guard, who is averaging 18.4 points a game this season.
“It was cool that we called the timeout, I appreciate it, Coach, for calling the timeout just to commemorate that moment,” said Threatt, whose family was in attendance — they had the trip planned for most of the season, banking on Threatt hitting the milestone in early February. His father lives in Australia, so he's been getting up in the middle of the night to watch the live stream of games.
That milestone celebrated, the Mavericks went to work after a brief scuffle seven minutes into the game.
Trevor Baskin, sporting a black eye that's still swollen from taking a knee to the head Friday night, and with a bandage covering stitches just over his eye, blocked a shot that led to a rebound and runout by Christopher Speller, who was fouled hard driving to the rim by Benji Fungula.
Speller's teammates quickly came to his defense, with Reece Johnson stepping in front of Fungula. After the teams were separated, Fungula and Johnson were issued technical fouls. That over, both teams continued to play hard and physical, but under control.
The Mountain Lions (13-10 7-9 RMAC) made a run to tie the game at 12-12, but that was the only time the Mavericks didn't have the outright lead. CMU 18-4, 13-3) went on a 26-12 run to close the half, and after that, it was a matter of continuing to execute on both ends of the floor.
Isaac Jessup and Mac Riniker took care of the defensive spark, as they have all season, helping hold the Mountain Lions to 37.5% shooting and creating 20 turnovers — the Mavericks had 15 steals, with Jessup leading the way with four and Riniker adding three more.
“Mac is definitely my inspiration when it comes to how I play defense because he plays so hard,” Jessup said. “You know when Mac is getting steals and getting off fast breaks, we're one of the best teams in the country and I figure if I can be part of that and help this team in that way, then we're only gonna be that much better. That's what I want to do.”
Jessup also put up his share of points, scoring 14 on only eight shots. As a team, the Mavericks shot 56.7% from the field, 62.5% from the 3-point line (10 of 16).
Early in the second half, UCCS cut into CMU's lead, going on a 15-6 run to close to within seven, but Elijah Knudsen got a steal and flipped in a runner, Speller, who scored 12 points, drove for a bucket, and then he and Jessup hit back-to-back 3-pointers, both on passes from Threatt, asto start a 15-0 run.
The lead ballooned to 66-43 when Jessup got a steal and tossed an alley-oop pass to Owen Koonce, who laid the ball in as part of his 11 points. Jessup also had another steal and breakaway, with the crowd wanting the 6-foot-2 guard to throw down a dunk, but he opted for the safer layup.
“Saturday night legs, right?” DeGeorge quipped.
“Yeah,” Jessup replied. “Wasn't the right moment.”
It was the right moment for Threatt, who became the 19th member of the program's 1,000-point club, and did it in only 72 games. Baskin is closing in on the milestone, too, with 909 points.
“Blaise came in during the heart of COVID on his visit, and his trainer is here today who brought him up that day (to visit the campus). We didn't have any scholarship money, but we just gave him an opportunity to come if he wanted to do it,” DeGeorge said. “He broke his back as a senior in high school, so he didn't get the opportunities that he should have out of high school.
“He just came here and earned his way and he's been such a pleasure to have. It's such a statement of his character of what he's faced and how he's handled it and how he's forged, he didn't allow bad luck, he injuries, leading into COVID, to impact him. He just went out and made his own opportunity.”
It was also the right moment for DeGeorge, who has taken on rebuilding projects in every head coaching job he's had. More than one-third of his career wins — 105 — have come at CMU.
“Just kind of reflecting back, it is meaningful thinking about all the guys that I've had the pleasure to coach and I feel really grateful to not only have the opportunity to do it this long, but to be here at this place and with this group of guys, it's really special for me,” DeGeorge said.
A graphic with the milestone number flashed on the video board after the final horn, with a photo of DeGeorge on the sideline and one of him early in his coaching days — with a full head of hair, which had his players gaping and pointing at the screen.
“Yeah, the guys got a kick out of that one,” DeGeorge said.
Threatt was happy to share his moment with his coach, teammates and family, seeing the results of the work he's done over the past three years, transforming his body and adding different facets to his game.
“I really take pride in my work,” he said. “I work really hard every day, I put in extra work all the time, the guys see me. My thing is cardio, I come run every Sunday, Isaac and Owen joined me last week and we ran a crazy little circuit I do just to stay in shape. I just try to keep that mentality the whole time and outwork my opponents and then things like this happen.
“It means a lot to me because I put a lot of work in, so it's good to see some stuff I'm doing pay off.”