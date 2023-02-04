There was a stretch in the second half Friday night when Blaise Threatt showed just how complete a basketball player he's become for No. 22 Colorado Mesa.
In roughly five minutes, Threatt hit a layup on a break, and after Trevor Baskin went coast-to-coast for a layup, Threatt scored the next 10 points for the Mavericks, who routed Regis 88-64 at Brownson Arena.
"I didn't see a whole lot of backside rotations except that first charge I had, so it was a lot of one-on-one," Threatt said. "I think that's what I'm best at and it's kind of a struggle when people pack the paint. I just found my rhythm and they started to let me go and I just kept on going, I guess."
He patiently dribbled at the top of the key as the Mavericks cut through the lane, and when he defender backed off, thinking Threatt was going to drive, he netted a 3-pointer. The next trip was a driving layup from the wing, followed by a shimmy-shake that buckled his defender for a short jumper.
After Trevor Baskin was on the bottom of a scrum on the floor and came out bloodied, Owen Koonce got a steal and Threatt was fouled on a drive and made one free throw.
Then came the shot of his 30-point night — a career high, by the way — and the one he never saw. Christopher Speller had the ball at the high post and Threatt cut through the lane for the pass. He got tripped, and as he was stumbling toward the baseline, Threatt flipped the ball over his head.
And the way things were going for him, of course it went in. He was 11 of 14 from the field, hit all three of his 3-point attempts and added five free throws in eight attempts.
"I got tripped, I guess, and I just threw it up and it felt like it was gonna go in," Threatt said. "I didn't look back, I just waited for the crowd reaction and I heard everyone yell and I assumed it went in. That was fun, though."
That tied his career high of 27 points and gave CMU a 59-38 lead. He checked out after missing the bonus, but returned with just more than seven minutes remaining, got his career-high 28th point on a free throw and added two more at the 6:23 mark, which was the end of his night.
Threatt needs only four more points to reach 1,000 in his career, and he's only a third-year sophomore. He can reach that milestone tonight against CU-Colorado Springs during the Blizzard in Brownson, and Mike DeGeorge can pick up his 300th career coaching victory — 104 of his 299 have come at CMU.
The runaway victory was close early, but Mesa's defense, again triggered by guard Isaac Jessup, made the Rangers (10-11, 7-8 RMAC) earn everything they got, and balls were deflected that led to runouts.
"They shot over 50%, which is obviously not great for us, but the reality is, they are very good and they play with tremendous pace," DeGeorge said of the Rangers. "Overall, I thought we had good energy and then offensively in the second half, we shot 75%. We were just getting great looks and then Blaise took over the game there at that stretch and really carried the load.
"We got great contributions from Owen and Isaac in particular. They both played great. Isaac is just playing unbelievable defense and he's really found his role offensively, he's really picking his moments and he's had incredibly efficient numbers."
An 8-0 run helped push the halftime lead to 41-27, and Reece Johnson provided the highlight of the first 20 minutes.
Jessup got a steal and gave Johnson an underhanded lead pass. The redshirt sophomore guard raced down the court with two Regis players in pursuit and postered them with a one-handed dunk, drawing a foul.
"He's got some sneaky hops, you wouldn't expect that, but he can really fly over people," said Koonce, who finished with 14 points. "That's his second poster this season, so that's pretty impressive."
"Just to add," Threatt chimed in, "he had a dunk this summer on Trevor in our open gym. We all ran out of the gym and I've never seen Trevor so mad."
Baskin, who had 11 points, as did Jessup, didn't return to the floor after appearing to get caught in the left side of his head with a Regis player's knee as they were diving for a loose ball. He had a bandage wrapped around his head, and DeGeorge said the Mavs' big man was headed to get stitches, and also had a pretty good shiner.
The victory keeps CMU (17-4, 12-3) in fourth place in the RMAC, only a half-game behind Colorado School of Mines, which lost to No. 3 Black Hills State 85-66 on Friday. The Mavericks are the only team to beat the Yellow Jackets (19-1,13-1).
"I think right now we're just making much quicker decisions. Like Owen was saying about making the right basketball play it wasn't just him making a basketball play, it was being able to do that in the split-second, in that moment. We're just really playing with a lot of confidence right now," DeGeorge said of the Mavericks, who have won 12 of their past 13 games.
"Last year Isaac in that situation (Koonce saved an over-and-back with a leaping pass back to Jessup, who didn't hesitate in hitting an open 3-pointer), he would be like, ‘Should I shoot this shot, or should I not shoot it?’ He's just playing with that confidence in making quick decisions and trusting his instincts.
"Then the ball is moving and popping so much better, everybody's touching it, everybody's in the flow of the offense."