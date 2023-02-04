There was a stretch in the second half Friday night when Blaise Threatt showed just how complete a basketball player he's become for No. 22 Colorado Mesa.

In roughly five minutes, Threatt hit a layup on a break, and after Trevor Baskin went coast-to-coast for a layup, Threatt scored the next 10 points for the Mavericks, who routed Regis 88-64 at Brownson Arena.