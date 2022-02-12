The return of Blaise Threatt gave the Colorado Mesa men's basketball team a lift this week.
Threatt missed last weekend's game after getting injured when he jumped over the Westminster bench going after a loose ball. He cleared concussion protocol this week and showed no ill effects, scoring 22 points in 34 minutes to lead the Mavericks to a 73-65 victory at Adams State.
“He's really playing well,” CMU coach Mike DeGeorge said of Threatt. “He was making great decisions in the paint.He got cleared on Wednesday and was fine in practice and felt really good. He had fresh legs, because when you're in protocol, you can't do anything.”
The Mavericks (19-8, 13-5 RMAC) won their fourth straight game to inch closer to the top of the conference — Black Hills State lost 92-63 at CU-Colorado Springs to fall to 14-3 in the conference, with Regis at 12-4. Colorado Mines lost to Fort Lewis to fall to 11-6 behind the Mavericks.
Threatt went 9 of 13 from the field, hit a pair of 3-pointers and also grabbed eight defensive rebounds. Coupled with Trevor Baskins' 22-point night, the Mavericks took a commanding 20-point lead in the first half, and then held off as the Grizzlies (10-12, 6-10) outscored them 40-28 in the second half.
Mesa's offensive execution was outstanding in the first half, shooting 60% from the field by getting the Grizzlies' defense spread out and attacking the paint, then finding open shooters to hit six of 12 from the 3-point line.
The second half dipped to 41% from the field, and only 10% from the 3-point line (1 of 10).
“We hit some 3s in the first half and in the second half we got good looks, we just didn't make any of them,” DeGeorge said. “We were 1 for 10 and I don't know that we had a bad shot. The key for this group is to get teams spread out and make shots.”
Up 24-19 with 5:11 remaining in the first half, the Mavericks went on a 21-6 run the rest of the half, with Isaac Jessup coming off the bench and hitting three 3-pointers. Threatt hit a pair of buckets in the paint and Mac Riniker grabbed a defensive rebound and got the ball on the break to Baskin for a dunk and a 40-23 lead with 1:16 remaining.
“Particularly in that first half, Isaac was huge,” DeGeorge said. “He hit those 3s late in the shot clock when we didn't have anything going. That was a big boost.”
Adams State cut the Mavs' lead in half in the first seven minutes of the second half and the teams traded scoring runs the rest of the way.
Jessup finished with 12 points in only 11 minutes of playing time, hitting all four of his 3-point attempts.
The Mavericks face Regis and Colorado Mines next weekend in their final regular-season home games, both of which will be key in the final standings.
“You can sense it all coming together,” DeGeorge said of the Mavericks' quest to have longer stretches of consistent play. “We just have to keep plugging away. There's another level we can get to and we're very close to it. I'm looking forward to this stretch run.”