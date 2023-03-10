No days off.
Even on scheduled days off for the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team, Blaise Threatt is working. It might be a light session in the weight room. A pilates workout via Zoom with his instructor back home in Arizona. A cardio workout. He and some teammates hiking Mount Garfield.
It’s almost as if Threatt is making up for lost time.
Because he is.
A freak injury during his senior year of high school cost him part of his final season — and could have cost him his basketball career, and possibly his life.
He was running down a loose ball early during his senior season at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona. He dove for the ball and his back hit the corner of the bleachers as he was trying to turn and throw the ball back to a teammate, opening a gash.
“It started bleeding everywhere, just profusely started bleeding,” Threatt said earlier this week. “I kind of just let it go, thought it was just a really deep cut and I was like, I’ll just put a Band-Aid on it and I’ll just keep playing.”
He played through the pain of the cut, which eventually became infected and formed a cyst. In fact, doctors found seven cysts in his back, prompting emergency surgery and an extended time off the court.
“They said I could have died if I wouldn’t have gone in, but it was just so painful,” Threatt said. “I was trying to play through the pain because I wanted to be there for my team. It was my last year and I didn’t want to sit out and take time off.”
He played off and on that season and was back in time for the state championship game, even though he still wasn’t fully healthy. But the 6-foot-3 guard’s college prospects disappeared, and he started to resign himself to the idea he wouldn’t be playing college basketball. He got a job after graduation as a commercial parking valet.
“It was probably the lowest point of my life because I just didn’t have any direction. I had this promising basketball career I wanted to pursue and it just stopped because of one injury,” he said.
Sam Goulet, who is also from Arizona, told CMU coach Mike DeGeorge about Threatt.
“He said, ‘This kid’s a stud and he doesn’t know where to go,’ and kind of explained the circumstance,” DeGeorge said. “We’ve always really trusted our players. ... I really do value that part of it, and Sam was really high on Blaise.
“When you watch the film, you could certainly see his potential. He wasn’t in good enough shape and he didn’t try hard enough on defense, but when you watch film, if he’s the right person, he’ll figure this out. But we didn’t have any money, and I’m not gonna bet on a guy like that and give him a bunch of money, but if he’s willing to come in and earn his way and he’s the right person, it’ll work out.”
DeGeorge offered Threatt the chance to walk on, with the possibility of earning a scholarship.
“We want guys who are competitors and bet on themselves and are willing to go for it,” DeGeorge said. “Certainly he’s been able to exceed any expectations, to his credit.”
Threatt leads the No. 20 Mavericks (25-5) into the South Central Regional tournament this weekend. They’re the No. 5 seed, facing No. 4 Angelo State (25-6) at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday in Canyon, Texas.
The four RMAC teams in the eight-team field are not only playing to reach the Elite Eight, but with a bit of a chip on their collective shoulder. Fort Lewis (28-3), which won the RMAC tournament, was ranked No. 1 in the region, ahead of West Texas A&M, by the regional committee. The national basketball committee, however, flipped the two and awarded the Buffs (25-6), who won the Lone Star Conference tournament, the No.1 seed and right to host.
On Wednesday, the RMAC announced it had submitted a letter to the Division II national basketball committee, objecting to the decision to replace Fort Lewis as the No. 1 seed.
“The problem is, it’s been a pattern of behavior,” DeGeorge said. “So we’re hoping that this can be something that maybe gets the NCAA’s attention so it doesn’t continue to happen. There been enough events over the last few years where our best interests weren’t served.
“The reality is that the RMAC showed well last year (Black Hills State beat CMU in the regional final) and we need to show well again this year. We all have to be able to funnel our energies to help our teams get better and be ready for the chance.”
Once DeGeorge offered Threatt a chance, he didn’t hesitate. He not only made the team, but played as a freshman, although he was still pretty raw and hadn’t yet learned how to avoid contact when he attacked the paint, picking up numerous player control fouls.
The transformation started that offseason. Threatt got in better shape thanks to the offseason weights and conditioning program, and worked out all summer. It also started his trend of taking an aspect of his game and working to improve upon it, and adding something every year to what he can do on the floor.
He’s leaner, stronger and a better ball handler, and last season showed he can take most guards off the dribble and still navigate the paint — and avoid most of those offensive fouls. He’s learned how to read defenses better to get his teammates involved, the result of extra film study with assistant coach Kyle Bossier.
He got a reputation as a drive-only guard last year, with opposing coaches calling out to their teams that Threatt couldn’t shoot the 3, but don’t let him drive.
So, last summer, Threatt went to Australia to work out with his father, former NBA guard Sedale Threatt, who runs a basketball development program. The result of that work? His 3-point shooting has jumped from 33% to 45%, and he’s shooting 52.8% overall. He made the Bevo Francis list as one of the top 50 small-college basketball players in the nation.
He’s improved so much that other teams are game-planning against him. New Mexico Highlands tried a box-and-1 defense, Colorado School of Mines packed the paint so when Threatt did drive, if he got past the first defender, there were three or four more, and he rarely got a good look at the rim.
“No one can stop him, you just hope to contain him, kind of like Michael Jordan at the (Division II) level,” Mines coach Pryor Orser said of Threatt.
His work ethic, better nutrition and conditioning have helped him avoid injuries — he said he’s rolled an ankle at least five times this season, either in practice or a game, but hasn’t missed any time. He took a knee to the thigh in the RMAC quarterfinals and was limping after the game, but by Tuesday, said he was at least 95% and would be at full strength by Saturday.
The time spent in Australia was good for Threatt, and a couple of days after the spring semester ends, he’ll return for another session. His father has watched all of CMU’s games this season and already has a list of drills planned.
“This summer I really honed in on working on my 3-point shot, off the dribble, catch-and-shoot,” Threatt said. “I put up thousands and thousands and thousands of shots this summer with my dad in Australia, working with him on the floor. He was showing me all types of different stuff to work on.
“This is obviously my best shooting year here, but this is just the beginning of what I feel I can do.”