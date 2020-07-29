As other sports await their fate as the Colorado High School Activities Association prepares to make its decision, three games have already received the green light for a fall 2020 season: golf, softball and boys tennis.
CHSAA announced Saturday, July 25 that boys golf will begin as scheduled next Monday, Aug. 3, with competitions beginning three days later. According to CHSAA’s statement, “the sport is able to be played under the current national, state, county and CHSAA health guidelines as they pertain to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.”
On Wednesday, CHSAA added to the list of sports that may proceed, announcing that softball and boys tennis may begin practicing Aug. 10 and competing Aug. 13.
Athletes in other fall sports — football, boys soccer, volleyball and cross country — remain on edge as they await a decision from CHSAA, which is expected to arrive by this weekend. Fortunately for golfers, their sport naturally lends itself to staying away from others. Traditionally, it also starts earlier than other fall sports.
“I kind of feel excited that I get to play, at least,” said Grand Junction High School senior Carson Kerr. “I’ve played a lot over the summer. I would have been pretty bummed if we didn’t have a season, but I’m excited the season will continue."
At Fruita Monument, senior Josh Stouder and junior Kade Hayward are the two returning state qualifers for the Wildcats. Both of them made the state tournament last year, along with Kerr. They’re thankful they’ll get the opportunity to earn their way again.
“I was pretty worried for the past couple of months, especially since the summer seasons have been changed a lot for the Colorado Golf Association and everything’s been changing a bit,” Stouder said. “I saw that golf would be allowed since you can social distance pretty easily in it, but I also heard talk about if they cancel some of (the sports), they may cancel all of them.”
On the softball side, Central High School's Mya Murdock is ecstatic about receiving the opportunity to sport the red and grey on the diamond for one final fall. Like golf, softball inherently lends itself to social distancing.
"I am super excited," Murdock said. "I have been worried if my senior year was going to be a go and I couldn't be happier to find out today that it is."
Just because the seasons have been approved, however, doesn’t mean that complications can’t arise.
One aspect that could be drastically impacted is teams’ schedules. Traveling from the Western Slope for events on the Front Range, where coronavirus cases remain much higher, could carry some risks. Traveling to those events itself could even be a major issue that leads to potential schedule changes.
“I think we’re going to have to really discuss some things with everyone about travel and how safe it is to travel in a van with kids,” said Fruita coach Dave Fox. “We’ll be wearing masks in the van if we do travel. I think there’s questions about what’s going to happen with overnight travel. I don’t know about any of that yet. We’re just waiting and seeing what CHSAA and the health departments and the CDC and all those people tell us what to do.”
Fox has heard murmurs of potential shifts in how sports teams approach their schedules and traveling, though nothing concrete has emerged, even for the sport that begins next week.
“I would think there might be some tweaks in the schedule based on travel,” Fox said. “I’m hearing that about other sports. I don’t really know what’s going to happen with golf at this point.”