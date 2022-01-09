The District 51 girls wrestling team finished second Saturday in the Tournament of Champions in Vernal, Utah. The Phoenix had wrestlers place in all but two of the weight classes — including three individual champions.
Maci Maynard (3-0) finished first at 140 pounds when she pinned Juab, Utah’s Kyra Defino in 1 minute, 37 seconds. Kenya Contreras (5-1) pinned McKenzie Clark of Soroco for the 145 title and Laylah Casto (8-0) pinned Kayli Keel of Uintah, Utah, for the 155 crown. North Fork’s Kacey Walck (12-2) pinned D51’s Laurel Hughes (7-1) for the 135 title.
Anaiah Guajardo-Zarete (6-3) was pinned by Josephine Kay of Juab, Utah, in the 110 championship.
Adelaide Martinson (2-1) finished third at 100, Apollonia Middleton (3-2) finished third at 125, Skylar Gallegos (3-2) finished fourth at 115, Marissa Simmons (5-4) finished sixth at 105 and Adalee McNeil (6-1) pinned teammate Sasha Guerra (2-2) in the fifth-place match at 190.
Boys Wrestling
Grand Junction, Palisade, Fruita Monument and North Fork high schools all competed at the prestigious Tournament of Champions in Vernal.
Grand Junction had five wrestlers place. Highlighting that group was Andrew Leyba (18-1), who finished second at 126 after he was pinned in the first period by Sefton Douglass of Lyman, Wyoming in the championship.
Cale Moore (15-4) and Micah Kenney (14-2) finished fifth at 150 and 157, respectively. Murphy Harris (15-8) finished eighth at 113, and Landon Scarbrough (7-5) was eighth at 120.
Four wrestlers placed for Palisade. Keyton Young (22-4) beat Jaxon Johnson of Uintah, Utah, 4-3 for third place at 138.
Dawson David (10-10) finished sixth at 175, Judah Guajardo (12-5) finished eighth at 132 and Usiel Romero (14-7) eighth at 190 pounds.
Fruita Monument had four of its wrestlers place. Geno Gallegos (18-2) led the pack when he pinned Monty Christiansen of Emery, Utah, in the third-place match at 108.
Joseph Shepardson (9-4) pinned North Fork’s lone placer, Sam Ware (13-6), in the fifth-place match at 285.
Dylan Chelewski (13-8) and Tatum Williams (15-5) finished eighth at 144 and 175, respectively.
Girls Basketball
Fruita Monument 60, Palisade 21: The Wildcats (10-2) cruised to a victory over the Bulldogs (2-7) thanks to an electric offense.
Fruita scored 22 points in the opening quarter and Palisade mustered 3. By the third quarter, Fruita led 54-17.
Olivia Campbell scored a team-high 18 points for the Wildcats and Lilly Kolisch led the Bulldogs with six.
Douglas County 64, Grand Junction 16: The Tigers (1-11) fell behind early to the Huskies (4-7) and could never recover in the home loss.
Sada Bond was the Tigers’ top scorer with six points.