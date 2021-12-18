Tyler Archuleta, Orrin Mease and Geno Gallegos all made the state wrestling tournament as underclassmen for Fruita Monument High School last season.
But none of them went far in the tournament.
Now, the trio of young wrestlers are using those shortcomings to propel them back into the tournament and — hopefully — a deeper run.
One of the first steps was to perform well at the first day of the 2021 Warrior Classic, which is back after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
STEADY GROWTH
Being back at the Warrior meant a lot to Archuleta.
As a toddler, he would run around the gym as his father, Fruita wrestling coach Lucas Archuleta, would help run the event. When he was older, the images of seeing local wrestlers win the tournament inspired him to take the sport more seriously.
“It made me really excited and I thought, ‘I want to do that,’ “ he said.
As a freshman in 2019, Archuleta failed to qualify for state. Then last season, he did qualify but didn’t perform as well as he wanted. In both cases, he learned valuable lessons.
“As a freshman, I walked into regionals ranked fourth, or something, and was upset by a kid I already beat. It taught me that I can’t look past any match and need to ball out in every single match,” Archuleta said. “Last year, I didn’t wrestle my best in the last match, I was up 6-1 and got pinned. But I still improved and learned that I need to make the most of every opportunity because I don’t know how many more I have left.
“But when I gave it my all and still ended up earning a medal.”
“Anything can happen”
Mease is the youngest of the three. He started wrestling in middle school and fell in love with the sport.
After dominating in eighth grade, he went into last season expecting to be great. With his eyes fixed on the stars, he learned a tough lesson and came crashing down to earth.
“High school has been an eye opener for me. I won everything in middle school and went into high school expecting to do the same. I started out 0-9,” Mease said. “I had to figure things out by regionals.”
Last year, regionals shrunk to only the top two finishers advancing to state. Mease changed his mindset, he said, and not long after saw the results and qualified for state in the 113-pound weight class.
“My mindset changed. Anything can happen — rankings don’t matter, records don’t matter. Anyone can win,” Mease said.
RAISING THE BAR
Gallegos, a junior, has been wrestling since he was four years old. His dad encouraged him to try it out and, despite some early reservations, he fell in love with the sport.
“In middle school, I really started taking it seriously in middle school and working harder. The hard work is what’s best about wrestling,” he said.
Gallegos struggled in his first two seasons and didn’t make the impact in the state tournament that he had hoped for, failing to advance both times.
“Now it feels like I need to make it back,” he said. “The past years are a motivator for me to work harder. It lit a fire in me, and I 100% hold myself to higher standards now than I did as a freshman. Then, I just wanted to see how I could do. Now, I’m not here to waste time — I wanna win.”
ON THE RIGHT PATH
All three advanced to the quarterfinals in their weight classes. Archuleta (138) opened the with a 6-2 decision over Grand Junction’s Payton Harris and then bested Sam Nosler of Fort Collins. Mease (126) beat Central’s Matthew Archuleta and Jordyn Willie. Finally Gallegos (113) beat Trevor Jones of Center in the first round, then Broomfield’s Keegan Pottorff.
Aside from returning to the state championship, the three are eagerly awaiting the regional tournament, which Fruita Monument hosts.
Regional tournaments return to the pre-pandemic format of 16 wrestlers in each weight class with the top four advancing to state.
“We got the regional tournament in Fruita this year, so that’s going to be fun with the home crowd,” Gallegos said.
WARRIOR CLASSIC DAY ONE RESULTS
Aside from Archuleta, Mease and Gallegos, the Western Slope was well-represented in the semifinals of the Warrior.
106 pounds: Tel Geyer, Cedaredge.
113 pounds: Teagan Jacobs, Grand Valley.
120 pounds: Tayton Nelson, Cedaredge.
126 pounds: Andrew Leyba, Grand Junction.
132 pounds: Lane Hunsberger, Cedaredge.
138 pounds: Ethan Toothaker, Cedaredge.
160 pounds: Micah Kenny, Grand Junction.
182 pounds: Ty Walck, Cedaredge.
285 pounds: Joe Shepardson, Fruita Monument; Dmarain Lopez, Montrose.