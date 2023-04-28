The Central, Palisade and Caprock Academy track teams competed at the Olathe Invitational on Thursday.
Of the 16 girls teams, Caprock Academy finished fourth with 71 points, Central was sixth and Palisade was 15th.
Of the 17 schools in the boys competitions, Central finished seventh with 35 points, Palisade finished ninth and Caprock Academy finished 10th.
For Central, Genesis Nehmer ran the 100-meter dash in 13.46 seconds to finish second. Jayden Golightly ran the 1,600 in 5 minutes, 52.92 seconds to finish third. The 4x200 relay team finished third with a time of 1:52.07, and was 0.7 seconds out of second. The 4x400 relay team finished second in 4:20.92.
Palisade’s Maya Znamenacek finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 32 feet, 2 inches,
For Caprock, Aunna Herrera finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.29 seconds.
In boys, Caprock’s Tyler Coffman finished the 400 in 55.82 seconds and Lukas Olson ran the 3,200 run in 11:53.45 to finish fifth.
For Palisade, Alex Everett finished the 100 in 11.8 seconds to place fourth. Christian Mullaney reached 5-7 in the high jump to finish third.
For Central, Cash Walker won the discus with a throw of 127-3 and was second in the shot put at 46-2.
Girls Soccer
Fruita Monument beat Montrose 4-1 at Canyon View.
Molly Younker scored two goals, and Sophie Howe and Olivia Stoffel each had one. Regan Dare had three assists and Amber Rice had four saves in goal.
Fruita (10-2, 6-0 Southwestern League) has allowed 11 goals this season. Montrose (7-6, 1-6 SWL) has lost three of its past four.