Three teams are one win away from advancing to the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
In the South Atlantic District tournament in Lakeland, Florida, Miami-Dade College beat Indian River 10-4 in an elimination game and then knocked off College of Central Florida to force today’s winner-take-all game.
In the East District at Harford Community College in Bel Air, Maryland, the Owls are undefeated and need to win one game today to advance to Grand Junction for the second time in their history. No. 14 Florence-Darlington Tech, which lost to Harford in Saturday’s first game, eliminated Monroe in the final game of the day. The Stingers, who are seeking their third JUCO berth and second in a row, need to win two games today to advance.
Mid-South: San Jacinto College-North beat Alvin 9-2 in the first game of a best of three series. Game 2 is today at 5 p.m. If Alvin wins, then the final game will be Monday at 2 p.m.
Southwest: The District tournament started Friday with defending champion McLennan one of four undefeated teams. Ranger and Odessa have been eliminated. The championship game is Monday with an if-necessary game on Tuesday.
South: Snead State is the only undefeated team remaining in the tournament, which started Thursday. Two teams in the district that have combined for 10 JUCO appearances — Shelton State and Chattahoochee Valley have been eliminated. The other six teams remaining in the district have combined for seven World Series appearances. The championship game is scheduled for Tuesday.
Midwest: 10th-ranked Iowa Western defeated Indian Hills 20-1 in the Region 11 championship game to advance to the District tournament. In the Region 4 tournament, South Suburban topped Triton 9-8 in 12 innings in the title game to advance. Third-ranked Wabash Valley defeated Southwestern Illinois 7-6 in 10 innings to advance to today’s title game. The Warriors, who are undefeated in the tournament, play the winner of John A. Logan and Rend Lake. The District tournament begins Wednesday.
South Central: Delgado (Louisiana) Community College will host the district tournament beginning Friday. Crowder (Missouri) College beat Jefferson 7-1 in the winner-take all game in Region 16 to advance. Eastern Oklahoma State beat Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 20-2 to win their second straight regional title.
West: Salt Lake City Community College, ranked 11th, beat the College of Southern Idaho 19-2 to advance to the district tournament, which begins Thursday. The Bruins are seeking their first JUCO appearance. Central Arizona beat Cochise 3-2 to win the Region 1 title. Southeast Community College beat Trinidad State College 11-4 and 6-1 to win the Region 9 title.
The Plains and Appalachian tournaments begin Tuesday.