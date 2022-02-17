Grand Junction High School has a tradition of wrestling excellence, and three seniors are hoping to add to that legacy and their own at the state tournament at Ball Arena in Denver beginning today.
Andrew Leyba, Able Martinez and Micah Kenney have had memorable wrestling careers with a mix of up and down moments. Now in the state tournament — some for the first time — the trio has their eyes set on the podium.
“It’s a great accomplishment to make it over there. The season is a marathon. I’m almost there, I just gotta push through and make it to the finish line,” Leyba said.
Leyba, who wrestles at 126 pounds, is in the state tournament for the second time. He qualified as a sophomore but did not participate because of an injury. He missed it last season after finishing fourth in his bracket at the regional tournament. Usually, that would be just enough to get him to Denver, but the Colorado High School Activities Association only took the top two finishers because of COVID-19 worries.
Leyba (29-5) finished second at last week’s regional, which gives him a favorable path to the finals. Leyba, who is ranked eighth at 126 in 5A in the latest On the Mat rankings, is facing Axel Hildenbrandt (28-15) from Pine Creek in the first round. Hildenbrandt, a freshman, spent most of the season wrestling at 120 and is ranked No. 13 at that weight. However, he wrestled at 126 in the regionals and finished third.
Leyba doesn’t think about rankings and records when he’s on the mat. All he cares about is wrestling.
“Last time, I was in awe. It’s the Pepsi Center (now Ball Arena), y’know, this big stadium. I was nervous,” Leyba said. “Now, I’m just going to block everything out. I’m going to go out there and wrestle like it’s any other match, and wrestle my butt off.”
Kenney (33-7) is also in the state tournament for the second time. Like Leyba, he didn’t participate in 2021. Kenney is the highest-ranked Tiger, coming in at No. 4 at 160.
He finished third in regionals and opens the tournament against Brighton’s Izaiah Schoepp (23-8), who is ranked No. 9 at 160.
Kenney’s path to the finals likely requires a match against top-ranked Murphy Menke (30-6) of Ponderosa. While that could present a daunting challenge, Kenney has shown perseverance this season.
After losing to Central’s Devin Hickey (33-7) in the Jackpot Duals on Jan. 12, Kenney collected himself and worked hard to improve.
When the two met again on Feb. 2, Kenney outlasted Hickey for an 11-6 double-overtime sudden victory.
Unlike his teammates, Martinez (24-13) is going to state for the first time
Last year would have been his first trip but he missed out because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“It made me pretty angry. I know it’s partly my fault because I didn’t finish high enough, but I still should have gone,” Martinez said. “I told myself I wouldn’t let it happen again.”
Martinez, ranked No. 7 at 145, finished second at regionals. He opens the tournament against Legacy’s Kaiden Sullivan (11-4), the 15th-ranked wrestler at 145.
Martinez has soaked up information from his teammates and coaches who have experience at the state tournament.
His biggest takeaway is to not lose focus, don’t let the glitz and glamor get to him and stay in his zone.
So, he said, all he’ll do is put on his headphones and listen to some electronic music to hype himself up and go wrestle.
Martinez has been working for this moment since he first put on a uniform for Grand Junction, so he’s not about to let it go.
“I’ve been thinking about this every single day, probably non-stop actually. I don’t think I’m nervous, I just feel ready,” Martinez said. “I’ve been preparing for this for the entire time I’ve been here.”