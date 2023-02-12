Falling down is one thing, but what’s more important is picking yourself up.
The Grand Junction High School boys basketball team showcased resilience when it beat Durango 46-32 on Saturday.
The win halts a three-game losing skid for the Tigers (8-13, 2-4 Southwestern League).
Grand Junction saw its small halftime lead evaporate after three straight turnovers in the third quarter allowed Durango to take over. Slow starts in the third have been a problem for the Tigers this year, but they were able to overcome it Saturday thanks to a late 19-2 run.
“Fourth quarter they played really well, and I thought first half they played really well. I don’t think we were great in the third quarter, and we gotta find a way to start quarters by not turning the ball over three straight possessions. That’s not gonna help you in many games,” coach Isaac Madison said. “Afternoon on a Saturday is a weird environment, and coming off the Fruita game last night where the gym is packed, emotions are high. It’s hard to come and answer the bell that next day. But I thought they did pretty well.”
The defense kept the Tigers alive until the offense was able to find its groove.
For all of its struggles this season, Durango (6-15, 1-5 SWL) boasts capable scorers like JT Neubert. The sharpshooting sophomore boosted Durango away from the defensive slugfest late in the second quarter and in the third with a pair of deep 3-pointers.
Grand Junction tried to answer with its own shooters such as Cameron Ochoa, who had made the most 3s of any area player this season entering the weekend. Ochoa scored eight of the Tigers’ 10 points in the third quarter and made a couple of shots from deep. He finished the game with a team-high 11 points.
“I was trying to limit turnovers, move off the ball well and get good shots on the perimeter,” Ochoa said. “I think we came out in the third just looking to score quick and we were pretty impatient to start. In the fourth, we really slowed down.”
The offense struggled outside of Ochoa. The shots were just a bit off, passes down low were intercepted, nothing could go the Tigers’ way.
“We stepped up and hit some shots. The game against Fruita, the shots just weren’t falling,” said Brett Woytek, who scored five points. “Cam stepped up, Andon and Will finished well in the paint. That was what really helped us in the second half and throughout the whole game.”
Woytek said that the team’s loss to Fruita Monument on Friday was difficult, just as important was for them to bounce back.
The Tigers were down 30-23 late in the third. And from then on, it was a completely different game.
Ochoa’s second 3 of the third trimmed Grand Junction’s deficit to 30-26 entering the fourth. Later, down 30-27, the Tigers sent in Koen Wright off the bench. The sophomore is developing into a reliable shooter as his game-tying 3-pointer attested.
Durango’s last lead was in a 32-31 game when Brett Woytek was fouled driving to the basket. He hit a pair of free throws to ignite an 11-0 run for Grand Junction.
Suddenly, the same plays and sequences that came short for Grand Junction earlier in the game were coming together.
The Tigers leaned on senior Andon Tow and anyone who could drive to the basket late in the game. Thirteen of the Tigers’ 20 fourth-quarter points came from the free-throw line, with the big-bodied Tow earning three trips to the line.
With the Tigers up 33-32, Tow muscled his way for a layup and was fouled. Although he missed the free throw, the sequence signified the shift in momentum.
“It’s not easy but I just do what my team needs me to down low,” said Tow, who finished with 10 points. “(You have to) stay low … just try not to get pushed over.”
The weekend also marked the final time Tow and four other seniors will suit up for the Tigers at home. Tow, who was also a goalkeeper on the boys’ soccer team, didn’t think he’d be a starter when he first entered the basketball program as a freshman. But he saw himself improving his shot and confidence as a sophomore and realized he could have a regular role.The other senior on the team are Jase Satterfield, Zahir Fuller, Jake Stanfield and Ochoa
“We’re really proud of this senior class,” Madison said. “Andon has been amazing this year because he’s played whatever role we’ve asked him to play. He started every game last year and this year he came off the bench to start the season and gave us the same energy he has in games he started. He’s just been that emotional, consistent leader for our guys.”
Girls Basketball
Central 54, Glenwood Springs 51: The Warriors (11-9) overcame a halftime deficit to stave off the Demons (14-7).
Glenwood led 26-21 at halftime. But Central was rolling on all cylinders when it outscored Glenwood 20-11 in the third.
Krystyna Manzanarez led with 18 points, 12 in the second half. Brynn Wagner scored 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and Alex Wagner added 11.
Durango 44, Grand Junction 11: The Tigers (0-20, 0-5 Southwestern League) kept it close early but the Demons (18-2, 5-1 SWL) pulled away in the second half.
Grand Junction trailed 6-2 at the end of the first quarter and was giving the usually-potent Durango offense plenty of fits in the first half. Mason Rowland, who has a strong resume for SWL player of the year, scored only six points in the first half.
But the Tigers’ offense couldn’t keep up as the Demons’ offense woke up in the second half.
Haydn Bunnell led Grand Junction with six points. {span class=”print_trim”}Katelehn Abbath connected on a 3-pointer and Ella Alderman scored 2 points.