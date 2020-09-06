Four days after Montrose beat Grand Junction on a sixth-inning home run, the Tigers held off the Indians’ seventh-inning rally Saturday morning in a 14-10 Southwestern League victory at Kronkright Park.
Emilie Angel’s three-run home run got the Tigers (2-5, 2-2 Southwestern League) off to a good start in a six-run first inning after Montrose put up four runs in the top half.
Polly Senko doubled home a pair of runs in the third and Iralind Hayworth walked and stole second, third and home to trigger a four-run fifth to put the Tigers up 12-8. Harley Hutto and Ellie Dohm drove in insurance runs in the sixth.
Grand Junction stole 16 bases, including home twice. Hayworth stole six bases, Senko five and Hayley McDonald also stole home in the first inning.
Hutto allowed eight runs on three hits in the first four innings for the win, which ended the Tigers’ five-game losing streak.
Central 17-14, Durango 0-0: Jenna Fraser and Kennedy Vis threw back-to-back shutouts in the Warriors’ doubleheader sweep at Durango.
Central (4-2, 3-0 SWL) won both games by the run rule.
Fraser and the Warriors needed only three innings to wrap up the first game. She gave up only one hit and struck out three, and Central took advantage of four Durango errors to put up some big numbers.
Central sent 14 batters to the plate in the first inning and scored nine runs, with Kolbi Key driving in two with a base hit and Kendra Stocks and Myah Arrieta each delivering RBI singles. Another 13 batters went to the plate in the second inning, scoring seven runs with only one hit, a leadoff single by Key. Two walks, four hit batters and three errors helped put the game out of reach.
In the second game, which went five innings, Vis gave up five hits and struck out nine. Kayla Coleman tripled home two runs in the second inning, Rylan Clementson singled home two runs in the third, and Stocks had a two-run single in the fourth.
Palisade 19, Cedaredge 8: Ember Hopkins drove in five runs as Palisade improved to 7-2, winning its third straight game and seventh in its past eight.
Hopkins went 3 for 3 with a double, and Palisade jumped on the Bruins for 11 runs in the first inning.
Jordan Bauer doubled home the first run of the game, and the Bulldogs got a two-run single from Niveya Rivera, an RBI single by Ashlyn Leeper and a run-scoring double from Trinity Hughes to go up 6-0.
Hopkins came up for the second time in the inning — she was hit by a pitch in her first plate appearance — with the bases loaded and delivered a three-run double to center.
Cedaredge scored three in the bottom of the second, but the Bulldogs put up four runs in the third and two in each of the fourth and fifth innings, finishing with 16 hits.
Fruita Monument 14, Rangeview 0: A six-run first inning was more than enough to send the Wildcats to the nonconference rout on the road.
A bases-loaded single by Ava Stephens produced three runs in the inning and Marisa Nehm hit a two-run home run in the third, when the Wildcats (4-2) scored eight more runs. Fruita sent 11 batters to the plate in the first and a dozen in the third.
Lauren Lee went 3 for 4 and Stephens was 3 for 3 to lead the Wildcats’ offense.
Jayme Shihady allowed only three hits and struck out five in the game, which was called after four innings.