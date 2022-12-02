The Grand Junction High School boys basketball team began its new season by enacting some revenge.
The Tigers crushed Rifle, the team that upset them in the first round of the playoffs last season, 61-40 in the first game of the Warrior Challenge on Thursday.
Players new and old alike thrived on both sides of the ball, and the Tigers used some newfound depth to suffocate Rifle’s offense for three quarters. The Bears were limited to 24 points in the first, second and fourth quarters combined.
“This one obviously meant a little more … How last season ended stung our guys and they came in with a sort of chip on their shoulder,” said coach Isaac Madison. “And it is a new team but it’s still an unusual circumstance to play the team that ended your previous season. I’m happy for the kids to come out and make a statement.”
The bulk of the Tigers’ success last season came from seniors such as Dillon Chapman, Wonde Yao-Clay and Reese Skinner. That group elevated the Tigers to a league championship and the No. 17 seed in the Class 4A playoffs. But Rifle, the lowest seed in the tournament, upset them 53-50 at Grand Junction High School.
With much of last year’s core graduated, Madison and his assistants have helped mold the next generation of Tigers. Unlike last year’s crew, these Tigers have daunting size in the paint and can utilize each of their 12 players.
Cameron Ochoa scored 11 points, including two 3-pointers. He was second only to sophomore Will Applegate, who had 12 points. Grand Junction had five players score five-plus points and thrived on team-oriented basketball, passing the ball around the court to keep Rifle (0-2) on its toes.
“I was feeling confident entering tonight and I think I have a bigger role this year as one of the primary scorers,” Ochoa said.
Applegate is one of three underclassmen who are 6-foot-4 and used his size to wreak havoc down low, draw fouls and, on defense, snuff out any drives to the paint.
“The game is a lot more intense at varsity,” Applegate said. “I have learned a lot but that mostly came in practice, though. I have great teammates who have coached me up.”
Brett Woytek, a fellow 6-4 sophomore, scored only one point but used his size to give Grand Junction an advantage on defense. Andy Henderson, a 6-5 freshman, also saw some time Thursday night.
The Tigers led 34-15 at halftime but the Bears appeared to wake up out of hibernation in the third quarter. Rifle went on an 8-0 run to trim a 20-point deficit to 43-31. Grand Junction responded with a 9-0 run and allowed nine points in the fourth quarter.
Madison took responsibility for his team’s slow second-half start, but he was encouraged by how the team bounced back from to close out the game.
Both teams had a trio of 3-pointers. Grand Junction was 12 of 18 from the free-throw line while Rifle was 9 of 12. Clate Harden led Rifle with 19 points.
While it was only the first game of a long season, Madison was impressed with the performance.
“We got a lot more size this year … and we’re a lot deeper. I can’t remember the last time we played all 12 guys. (The depth) does allow us to play guys who are better at defense but it also makes practices more intense and they make each other better,” Madison said. “But we got a long way to go. It’s one game and we got about five minutes to celebrate before we get ready for Summit tomorrow.”
Moffat County 50, Palisade 31: The new-look Palisade Bulldogs were easily handled in their season-opener by the Moffat County Bulldogs.
Palisade, the reigning Western Slope League champion, couldn’t find its groove on offense. Palisade led 14-12 entering the second quarter but didn’t score before halftime and had only one trip to the free-throw line. As the Palisade offense struggled, Moffat County (1-1) used its size advantage to wear down a feisty Palisade defense. Moffat County led 26-14 at the break.
Junior Luke Fay led Palisade with 13 points and senior Justin Sanchez had nine. The next highest total from a Palisade player was four from Josh Zotto. Sanchez had all three of Palisade’s 3s, and the team was only 8 of 16 from the free-throw line.
Central 56, Summit 35: Braylen Scott scored 17 points and the Warriors entertained a home crowd with a 21-point thrashing of the Tigers.
Central trailed 16-14 after the first quarter but reversed its fortunes from there on out. It took Summit nearly three full quarters to score 16 points again as Central outhustled and outmuscled the visitors.
Scott led the way with 17 points and Christian Miller had 11. The Warriors were 7 of 13 from the free-throw line.
Fruita Monument 63, Castle View 58 (OT): The first day of the Warrior Challenge ended with a thriller.
The Wildcats led 32-21 at halftime and 42-32 at the end of the third quarter before the Sabrecats outscored them 22-12 in the fourth. Castle View’s comeback was nearly complete when, down 54-51, junior Max Orchard rainbowed a 3-pointer from the elbow to tie the game. In overtime, the Wildcats pulled away with Orchard scoring 4 points. He finished the night with a team-high 15 points. Austin Reed added 13 points and Daniel Thomason had 9, which included a two-handed dunk.
Nine players scored for Fruita and five had 5-plus points.
Girls
Savanna Turner and Addison Eyre both scored 12 points in Fruita Monument’s 55-38 season-opening loss to Westlake, Utah, at the Uintah, Utah tournament.
Solid three-point shooting helped the Thunder (3-0) start strong and put the game away in the third quarter. Westlake made four 3-pointers in the first half and led 26-14 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Thunder made five 3s and increased their advantage to 43-22. Jada Willis made four 3s and scored 14 points to lead the Thunder.
Central 62, Discovery Canyon 23: Jasmine Hernandez scored 19 points and Krystyna Manzanarez added 18 as the Warriors opened their season with a dominating win over the Thunder.
Central scored 36 points in the first half and closed out with 16 points in the fourth quarter. The Warriors hit 10 of their 3-pointers — Hernandez had four and Manzanarez, Brynn Wagner and Alex Wagner each had two. Four Warriors scored six-plus points.
Palisade 53, Prospect Ridge Academy 27: Addie Ritterbush scored 17 points to lead the Bulldogs at the Brenda Patch Tournament at Roaring Fork High School.
Ritterbush, a sophomore, scored nine of her points in the third quarter. Junior Chloe Simons also scored in double-digits, pouring in 10 points — all in the first half.
The Bulldogs (1-0) started fast, outscoring the Miners 32-13 in the first half.
Pueblo South 40, Grand Junction 28: The Tigers’ losing streak extended to 16 games at a tournament at Palmer High School, but the team scored more points in Sydni Brandon’s coaching debut Thursday than it did in all but three contests last season.
The Tigers trailed 30-16 entering the fourth quarter before they outscored the Colts 12-10 in the fourth.
Riley Applegate led the Tigers with 10 points.