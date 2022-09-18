It was a rough road trip for Palisade and Grand Junction as both teams lost Friday night homecoming games.
Grand Junction (1-3) visited 5A Mountain Range (2-2) in Westminster. The Tigers lost 13-7.
Palisade (0-4) visited Montrose (2-2) and the game was over by halftime. The Red Hawks scored seven points in the first quarter and 33 in the second. Palisade scored seven points in the both the third and fourth quarters.
Malakhi Espinosa was 5 of 6 for 40 yards with one touchdown to Maddox Caster, and an interception. He also had 12 carries for 51 yards.
Senior Phallen Salvati had 87 yards on 16 carries and one touchdown. As a team, Palisade had 187 rushing yards for nearly 5 yards per carry.
Class 2A
Delta blanked Rifle 21-0 on Friday to remain undefeated.
The Panthers (4-0) scored first on a passing touchdown with about three minutes left in the first half. The Bears (1-2) couldn’t stop the Panthers and allowed two touchdowns within three minutes in the third quarter.
Class 1A
Cedaredge opened conference play at Olathe and crushed its hosts 42-0 on Friday.
The Bruins (2-1, 1-0) scored four touchdowns in the second quarter and forced a running clock on the Pirates (0-4, 0-1) by the third quarter.
For Cedaredge, quarterback Luke Maxey was 9 of 13 for 122 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. His scoring strikes went to Brady Cooper (5 catches for 76 yards) and Logan Tullis (2 catches for 22 yards). Ethan Toothaker had 73 rushing yards on a 14.6 average and two touchdowns, and Wylee Lorimor had one rushing touchdown as well. As a team, the Bruins ran for 166 yards on 18 attempts.
Montezuma-Cortez 49, North Fork 20: The Miners (1-2) allowed a season-high in points against the visiting Panthers (3-1).
Class A 8-Man
Rangely went on the road to gain its first win of the season with a 52-16 beatdown of Dolores on Friday.
The Panthers (1-2) opened the game with a pair of rushing touchdowns and returned a fumble for a score to lead 22-0 at the end of the first. They rushed for two more touchdowns and threw for another to lead 44-0 at halftime.
The Bears (0-2) finally scored in the third.
Up 44-8, Rangely ran for its fifth touchdown of the game to clinch the eventual win.
Monticello 52, Plateau Valley 0: The Cowboys (0-3) were blanked by the Buckaroos (3-2) for their second shutout loss of the season.
