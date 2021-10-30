Senior night is a time to both honor the kids playing their final game, and see what the future holds for your team. There’s no better way to go out than with a victory.
Grand Junction High School did that in a 56-12 win over conference foe Gateway at Stocker Stadium on Friday.
The win was the Tigers’ first of the season. Seven players scored touchdowns for Grand Junction — ranging from seniors who were stepping onto the gridiron for the final time to freshmen looking to make a name for themselves.
“I’m so proud of these kids. They’ve been fighting all year long. There’s nothing easy about being 0-9 and they gave everything they had,” first-year coach Landon McKee said, smiling. “We played better as the game went on. We’ve been talking all year that when you win little battles in the game, you get stronger and better as the game goes on.”
The Tigers delivered their most complete game of the season. The offense racked up 454 yards and had four touchdowns of 30-plus yards. On defense, the Tigers lived in the Olympians’ backfield. Grand Junction (1-9, 1-4 Metro 2 Conference) intercepted quarterback Andre Romain twice, recovered two fumbles, scored a touchdown and sacked Romain four times — once for a safety. Grand Junction’s 56 points was the most scored by the program since Aug. 31, 2019.
Early in the first quarter, Gateway (0-8, 0-5) had the ball on their own 48-yard line. On second down, with the game scoreless, the Tigers’ defensive line bull-rushed Romain. Uzziah Chavez sacked the quarterback and forced the ball out, with Logan Siegfried recovering the fumble at the Olympians’ 34.
After picking up a first down at the 21, a personal foul pushed the Tigers back and they faced a 3rd and 25. Instead of rolling over, Grand Junction quarterback Isaiah Biocic ran right and bolted down the sideline for a 26-yard gain. On the next play, Peyton Brock scored from 10 yards out.
The drive woke Grand Junction up and signaled growth to McKee.
“If we had that drive three or four weeks ago, that probably ends in a turnover on downs,” McKee said. “Later on we gave up a 69-yard touchdown run and our team responded instead of letting them get back in it.”
Deeper into the game, the Tigers spread the ball around and seniors such as Brock, River Mulvey and Brady Prettyman (who caught had a 36-yard touchdown reception), touched the ball for the last time. Five of the Tigers’ eight touchdowns were from seniors.
Brock shined in his final appearance. The gadget quarterback and running back capped off his career with 84 rushing yards, 20 passing yards and a 36-yard touchdown run.
“It’s sad to step onto the field for the last time but I had a lot of fun out here creating a new family. It’s really surreal.” Brock said as he was hounded by teammates for pictures. “We wanted to win badly. Us seniors talked to our guys and made sure they were ready to win. We told them to lock it in. We knew we were 0-9, but we wanted to go out with a big dub.”
While the seniors went out with a bang, the rest of the team gave fans a peek into the future.
Freshmen Zavier Chavez and Noah Watkins combined for 76 yards and two touchdowns. And junior Biocic had two touchdowns, 223 total yards and was in command of the offense for most of the game.
“We let a lot of things go. We forgot about being 0-9, came out to play for ourselves and our seniors and just had fun,” Biocic said. “We showed what we’re capable of tonight. There’s a lot of hope for this team next year.”