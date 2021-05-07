It was not the season opener new Grand Junction High School baseball coach Will Dixon was expecting.
The Tigers managed only two hits Thursday in a 10-0 loss to Heritage in the first game of the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic at Suplizio Field.
“I’m not that upset. It’s the first game, we’ve got a long season ahead of us, we’ve got a long weekend ahead of us,” Dixon said.
In between Viktor Woldruff’s leadoff bloop single behind first base in the bottom of the first and Cameron Ochoa’s double to lead off the seventh, the Tigers had only one man reach base.
After Woldruff’s single, Heritage’s James Morehouse retired 15 straight batters until Walker Naramore’s grounder to second was mishandled for an error leading off the sixth.
Dixon wanted the Tigers to take the ball to right field, but other than two ground balls to second, only two balls were hit to right.
Morehouse was outstanding, striking out eight batters. After Naramore reached in the sixth, Morehouse retired the next three batters and the Eagles left Ochoa stranded at third on a pair of fly balls around a strikeout in the seventh.
The Tigers’ lack of offense was compounded by five errors, leading to seven unearned runs.
“We just have to play defense,” Dixon said. “And we worked on it all week. As a group of hitters, we worked all week on going to the right side of the field and I did not see a single kid with that approach, which really frustrates me. I’ve got a group of young kids and they’re still getting used to me and I’m just getting used to them.”
Ochoa struck out two of the first three batters he faced and stranded two runners in scoring position in the second, but a pair or errors led to a three-run third inning for Heritage (2-0), and with two out and two runs home in the fifth, a pop fly to the mound turned into a run-scoring error when three players, including Ochoa, tried to make the play but it fell in behind the Tigers’ pitcher.
Reliever Nolan Redway gave up solo home runs on back-to-back pitches in the seventh and an outfield error brought home another run.
The Tigers (0-1) will regroup, Dixon said. Most of all, he wants to see the Tigers start believing in themselves.
“I think there’s a little bit of (doubt that) we’re kind of the little guy and they kind of freak out a little bit against good teams,” Dixon said. “I think talent-wise, we’re just as good as that team over there.”
Liberty 12, Central 7: Triston Nostrand’s ninth pitch of the game sailed to the backstop, and he looked to the dugout. The Central coaches and athletic trainer quickly went to the mound to check his right arm, and after a few moments, the senior headed to the dugout.
It not only took the Warriors’ starting pitcher out of the game, but their No. 3 hitter, and Chuck Yost used every roster switch and move he could as the Warriors battled back from a 9-0 deficit, but couldn’t overtake the Lancers (2-0).
Central gave up four runs in the fifth inning to dig too deep a hole to come back from despite scoring six runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Central (0-1) sent 12 men to the plate in the fifth, finally getting to Liberty starter Cole Read. Jovani Arevalo drove a pinch-hit single up the middle to get two runs home and Leon Lopez dropped in a two-run single.
Cooper Ross led off the top of the seventh with a home run after Liberty added two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
By rule, Nostrand took the loss. Luke Brown allowed eight runs on seven hits, pitching into the fifth inning.
Fruita Monument 10, Poudre 0: The Wildcats (2-0) scored four runs in the first and third innings and rode strong pitching from there to tame the Impalas (0-1) at Canyon View Park.
Cole Jones drove in four runs on two hits, including a triple. Jacob Weaver and Gentry Dalpiaz also had two hits, combining for an RBI and two runs. Joel Lively scored twice and had an RBI.
Weaver allowed only one hit in five innings, striking out 11, to earn the win.