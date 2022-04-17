It was a day to forget for the Grand Junction High School baseball team.
The Tigers lost 19-3 on Saturday to fifth-ranked Douglas County at Canyon View Park. The Huskies (9-1) tallied 17 hits with two home runs, one of which was a grand slam, in their 19-run effort. Tucker Moore was 4 for 6 with six RBI, including the grand slam.
“We’ve got to compete and we’ve got to not give up. I felt like there was a point in the game where some of the guys gave up,” Grand Junction coach Will Dixon said. “That’s the culture we’re trying to change. We’re trying to change into a winning culture instead of a being OK with .500 club.”
Grand Junction (5-11) struggled to get their bats going, with their first hit coming in the fourth inning and their first run crossing the plate in the fifth.
Trailing 8-0, the Tigers got a surge of momentum in the bottom of the fifth when sophomore Colton Romero hit a two-run triple to narrow the deficit to 8-2. Romero scored on a wild pitch and two walks and a single loaded the bases with just one out. However, back-to-back strikeouts thwarted the Grand Junction’s rally.
Neither team was particularly sharp with the Tigers committing five errors and Douglas County pitchers walking 10 and hitting one batter. Despite all the free bases, Grand Junction was unable to capitalize. They left 15 runners on base, including the bases loaded twice.
“That’s been an issue for us all season. We’re not hitting with runners in scoring position and we’re not taking advantage of at-bats,” Dixon said. “We need to get more team buy-in on a two-strike approach and battling at the plate.”
The game was closer than the final score as 15 of the Huskies’ 19 runs came in two innings — seven in the third and eight in the seventh. Although disappointed with the loss, Dixon spoke about the value of facing adversity.
“It’s a good life lesson. Sometimes you’re down but you still have to push through and keep moving forward. We can’t look at the big picture. We have to look at each and every day and just get better,” he said. “For the team, for the program, for the culture, and for themselves, more than anything, to become young men.”