Two Grand Junction pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout Saturday in the final day of the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic to upend Ponderosa 5-0 at Canyon View Park.
Ponderosa (3-1), ranked No. 10 in the CHSAAnow.com preseason rankings, was coming off two run-rule wins on Friday against Fruita Monument and Central, but Blaine Butler struck out 10 in the first six innings and Ben Coleman fanned two batters in the seventh to preserve the victory. Each Tiger pitcher allowed only two hits.
Walker Naramore’s bases-loaded double in the fourth put the Tigers up 3-0 and Colton Romero added an RBI double in the fifth to score Kaden Manchester. Cameron Ochoa reached on an error, scoring Romero for a 5-0 lead.
The Tigers (2-2) had seven hits, with Naramore, Ochoa and Romero each collecting doubles.
In the top of the seventh, Ty Morse singled with two out, but Coleman caught Kolton Miller looking on strike three.
Central 12, Poudre 8: The Warriors won their first game of the season, using solid defense and an eight-strikeout performance by Ryland Nostrand.
The Warriors put up four runs in the first inning and responded when Poudre took a 5-4 lead by scoring four more runs in the bottom of the third. With one run already home and the bases loaded, Lewis Coonts laced a three-run double to right, and Central didn’t trail again.
The Warriors (1-2) scored two more runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings.
Nostrand, who allowed six runs on seven hits, chipped in at the plate, lining a two-run double to center in the first inning. Jayvin Martinez followed with an RBI single to center and pinch runner Kaden Gray scored on an error for a 4-0 lead.
Nostrand was lifted in the sixth inning, with Martinez finishing up, allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out two.
Palisade sweeps Steamboat: The Bulldogs routed the Sailors twice in a doubleheader, 20-1 and 10-0.
In the first game, which lasted four innings, Ryder Mancuso had four hits, four RBI and scored four runs. Nate Bollinger and Josh Zotto both had three hits, combining for four RBI and seven runs. Melesio Perez had three RBI on two hits and Brett Rozman had two hits, two RBI and scored four runs.
Cooper Narenkivicius pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs (2-1, 2-0 Western Slope League), allowing four hits and striking out seven.
In the second game, Mancuso was dominant on the mound, allowing four hits and striking out nine. Perez had three RBI and Mancuso drove in two runs.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fruita Monument came out on top in the Grand Junction Dual Tournament at Canyon View Park, going 3-0 against Grand Junction, Durango and Steamboat Springs. The Wildcats beat Steamboat 6-1, Grand Junction 4-3 and Durango 6-1.
Going undefeated for Fruita were Abby Deeths at No. 2 singles, Jaidynn Maynard at No. 3 singles, Julia Williams and Mandi Runyan at No. 3 doubles, and Abby Hawkins and Emily Richardson at No. 4 doubles.
The Tigers went 2-1, beating Durango 6-1 and Steamboat Springs 7-0.
Grand Junction’s undefeated players were Emma Aubert at No. 1 singles, Kylie and Natalie Hanks at No. 1 doubles, and Emma Rose and Lizzie Ballard at No. 2 doubles.