Prep Tennis
Tigers flood All-SWL teams
Every Grand Junction Tiger made the first-team All-Southwestern League tennis team, which was unveiled Wednesday.
The first team is: Evan Gear at No. 1 singles, Matthew Silzell at No. 2 singles and Evan Severs at No. 3 singles. In doubles, Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubinstein are in the No. 1 spot, Nick Silzell and Jameson Boyer are in the No. 2 spot, Liam Pomrenke and Christian Tuttle and in the No. 3 spot, and Isaac Boyer and Jack Welling are at the No. 4 spot.
The second team is a little more varied.
Central’s Corban St. Peter made it at the No. 1 singles spot. The No. 2 spot is shared by Fruita Monument’s Sam Meyer and Central’s Braden Blanck and Fruita’s Trevor Heer is in the No. 3 spot.
The doubles teams are all Wildcats — Jack Savage and Anders Storheim at No. 1, Coltan Gechter and Evan Prosser at No. 2, Jeremy Heer and Isaiah Wilhelm at No. 3 and Ian Ridgely and Trevor Rund at No. 4.
Prep Softball
Palisade's Carroll, Talbott earn honors on All-WSL team
Palisade softball players Melissa Carroll and Mikayla Talbott were singled out for their stellar seasons in the All-Western Slope League awards.
In addition to being selected to the All-WSL first-team, Talbott was picked as the WSL pitcher of the year and Carroll was selected co-player of the pear alongside Rifle’s Hailey Worton and Eagle Valley’s Anna Baker.
Anaiah Guajardo (center field), Macie Robertson (third base) and Jordan Bauer (catcher) were also selected to the first team. Madison Gray (right field) was an honorable-mention pick.
Local Tennis
Charity tournament is this weekend
Two local high school students have organized a two-day tennis tournament to benefit The House.
The Tennis Festival of Frights family doubles tournament is on Friday and Saturday at the Elliott Tennis Center.
The event, organized by Sydney Maurer of Palisade High School and Jeremy Heer of Fruita Monument, is raising funds for The House, an organization that assists children who are experiencing houselessness, among many other services.
The entry fee is $30 dollars per team. The divisions are: 10-12 mixed doubles, 14-16 mixed doubles, 16-18 mixed doubles and family, which includes father/son, father/daughter, mother/son and mother/daughter.
Saturday will feature a chili dinner and a costume contest that honors the scariest, funniest and most creative costumes, according a news release.
Organizers would like to thank the event’s sponsors Appleton Dental, Timberline Bank, Mesa County Tennis and Grand Junction Tennis Club.
Baseball
Reynolds on the move
Trevin Reynolds’s six seasons of playing baseball in Grand Junction has come to an end.
The former Colorado Mesa and Grand Junction Rockies pitcher was picked up by the Milwaukee Milkmen of the American Association of Professional Baseball on Tuesday.
Reynolds logged 80 innings, had 91 strikeouts and posted a 3.49 ERA in his two seasons (48 games) with the Rockies. He was a member of the Pioneer Baseball League championship team this past season.
Reynolds also pitched 160⅔ innings with the Mavericks in five seasons and had 174 strikeouts.
Women’s College Soccer
Mavericks blank Westminster
Sophia Beames scored the only goal of the game in the 13th minute of Colorado Mesa’s regular-season finale, a 1-0 victory over Westminster on Wednesday night at Community Hospital Unity Field.
Beames, a redshirt sophomore from Albuquerque, New Mexico, scored her second goal of the season off an assist by Haley Klasner.
The Griffins outshot Colorado Mesa 21-14 and 8-5 in shots on goal, but Chloe Dody was up to the task for the Mavericks, making eight saves in her fourth shutout of the season.
Mesa finished sixth in the RMAC standings.