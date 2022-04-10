Walking batters proved costly for the Grand Junction High School baseball team in a 10-8 loss at Durango on Saturday.
The Tigers led 4-3 heading into the top of the fourth inning, but a dropped third strike allowed the Demons’ leadoff batter to reach base. After a single by Cass Maloney, Grand Junction starter Steve Galyon walked JJ Hoerl to load the bases and then walked Target Bardin to force in the tying run. Michael Benner put Durango (2-10, 1-1 Southwestern League) up 5-4 with a sacrifice fly.
Brock Hale relieved Galyon to start the fifth inning and got two quick outs before running into trouble. After back-to-back walks, Maloney hit an RBI double and an error allowed two more runs to score for an 8-4 Demons lead.
The Tigers (4-9, 1-1) rallied in the bottom of the fifth on Kaden Manchester’s RBI double and Landon Scarbrough’s two-run single to pull within 8-7. Durango increased its lead in the top of the seventh. Another dropped third strike and two walks, one intentional, loaded the bases for Maloney, who singled to center to drive in two runs and give the Demons a 10-7 lead.
Colton Romero had an RBI single in the seventh, but Grand Junction couldn’t complete the comeback.
Despite outhitting the Demons 12-7 — including Will Applegate’s two-run home run and doubles by Manchester, Braden Prettyman, Brett Woytek and Applegate — the Tigers lost for the sixth time in seven games.
Girls Tennis
Grand Junction visited Durango and played its second close dual against the Demons in as many days. This time, the Tigers lost 4-3.
The Tigers swept all three singles matches. Emma Aubert (No. 1) beat Sophia Gallagher 6-4, 6-1, Emmy Thompson (No. 2) beat Ellie Davenport 6-4, 6-3 and Natalie Hanks (No. 3) beat Sydney Pritchard 6-2, 6-0.
Conversely, Durango swept the doubles portion. The No. 1 doubles team of Ellie Deherrera/Harper King lost 6-4, 6-3 to Adwyn Chowen/Juliet DiGiacomo, the No. 2 duo of Abby Kearl/Anara Munkhtogoo lost 6-3, 6-2 to Lola Bradshaw/Ellie McLean, the No. 3 team of doubles Madison Sites/Lily Echanova lost 6-2, 6-1 and the No. 4 tandem of Sarah Gaumer/Lanie Dougherty lost 6-2, 6-1.
Boys Swimming
The District 51 Griffins finished third in Montrose and had a handful of top-five finishers.
Noah Pudlewski won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.65 seconds, nearly a full second better than second place. Pudlewski also finished third in the 100 butterfly.
Ethan Burkes finished third in the 500 freestyle and fifth in the 200 freestyle.
Luke Frazho finished third in the 100 breaststroke and fifth in the 200 individual medley. Sagan Robinson finished fourth in the 100 backstroke.
In diving, Nick Silzell finished second in the 1-meter board with a score of 310.55.
The 400 freestyle relay team finished third and the 200 freestyle relay team finished fourth.