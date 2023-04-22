Big deficit? Doesn’t matter.
The Grand Junction High School baseball team climbed out of an early four-run hole to beat Durango 9-5 on Friday at Canyon View.
The Tigers (10-5, 2-1 Southwestern League) allowed four runs in the top of the first and another in the second. After two innings, Durango led 5-1. From there, though, the Tigers held the Demons (8-7, 1-2 SWL) to only four base runners in the final five innings.
Grand Junction took the lead in the sixth inning. Landon Scarbrough singled to center field and advanced to third on an error by the pitcher. Andrew Henderson scored from second to make it a 6-5 game.
After a Colton Romero walk, Will Applegate lined a two-run triple to center field. The next batter, Cam Ochoa, singled to right field to score Applegate.
Applegate was 2 for 3 with three RBI and one run scored. Zyler Fazzi was 2 for 2 with 2 RBI.
Ochoa earned the win with seven strikeouts and one hit allowed in 2⅓ innings. Ben Coleman started the game and settled down after the rocky first two innings. Coleman finished with eight strikeouts, four hits, five runs (four earned) and four walks in 4⅔ innings.
The Tigers’ game against the Demons today has been moved to 11 a.m.
Fruita Monument 17, Montrose 4: Logan Cardoza found a new gear as the Wildcats (13-2, 2-0 Southwestern League) crushed the host Red Hawks (6-9, 1-3 SWL) in five innings.
Fruita scored four runs in the first, second and fourth innings, and scored five in the fifth.
Cardoza went 4 for 4 with two home runs, a double and eight RBI. Hunter Smolinski was 3 for 4 with a double and three runs scored, and Carter Hines was 3 for 4 with a triple, one run scored and three RBI.
Lucas Weaver was the winning pitcher after tossing 5 innings and striking out 11 batters. Weaver four runs (three earned) on seven hits and walked one.
Track and Field
Friday’s Coal Ridge Invitational in New Castle gave athletes from Central, Fruita Monument and Grand Junction an opportunity to tune up ahead of next week’s Liberty Bell Invitational.
Mason Znamenacek of Grand Junction won the 300-meter hurdles in 41.19 seconds. For Central, the 4x800 relay team of Jackson Edwards, Alex Fisher, Yishai Trowbridge and Shalom Trowbridge won in 8:07.14 seconds. Fruita’s top boys finisher was Cooper Siegmund, who ran the 110 hurdles in 16 seconds flat.
De Beque’s Scottie Vines cleared 6-9 in the high jump.
Atahlia Mills of Grand Junction won the triple jump with a leap of 34 feet, 10 inches. The Fruita girls 4x800 team of MacKenzie Black, Addison Eyre, Miranda Deeths and Ella Unrein won in 10:06.34. Central’s 4x800 team of Brynn Wagner, Jocelyn Olson, Elle Diedrich and Sage Siegrist finished second with a mark of 10:08.51
In the 21-team boys meet, Central finished fifth, Grand Junction sixth and Fruita 10th. Montrose won with 148.5 points.
In the 24-team girls meet, Fruita Monument finished third, Grand Junction ninth and Central 15th.
Boys Lacrosse
Fruita Monument was humbled by Erie 19-4 at Canyon View.
The Wildcats only trailed by two after the first quarter but were outscored 15-1 in the next two quarters.
The loss drops Fruita to 7-3.
Girls Soccer
Central lost at Rampart 8-2.
Rampart led 5-0 at halftime. The loss drops Central to 7-3 on the season.
