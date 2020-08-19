Max Nikkari doesn’t have his sights set on playing college tennis — the Grand Junction High School senior plays because he loves the sport.
He was a little worried about the status of his senior season for the Tigers until word came down a few weeks ago that tennis was one of four sports to get the OK to play this fall. Teams started practicing last week, and Tuesday’s dual at Canyon View Park was the first in Season A for School District 51 teams.
“At least we can have a season, so it’s good,” Nikkari said after his 6-0, 6-0 victory over Central’s Anthony Martinez at No. 1 singles. The Tigers swept the WarDogs — a combination of players from Central and Palisade high schools — 7-0.
”I feel bad for those people who (play) spring sports and got their seasons cut off, so it was a little nerve-wracking if we were going to have a season.”
Wearing his Tiger-orange shoes, Nikkari said the smoke in the air on the 100-degree afternoon was more bothersome than the heat, irritating his throat. His strategy was to simply make fewer errors than his opponent, and he did that in the straight-set victory, keeping Martinez on his heels.
“I was just trying to finish the points fast, get to the net and play my game, not make too many errors,” he said.
Grand Junction won each match in straight sets, losing only five games in singles to the WarDogs.
The doubles matches were close, especially at No. 2, with Jase Satterfield and Bailey Rubinstein holding off Central’s Ryder Mancuso and Benni St. Peter 7-5, 6-1, and the No. 3 team of Nick Silzell and Isaac Boyer claiming a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Central’s Ethan Davis and Wilson Foster.
After matches, players dutifully put on their face masks as they watched their teammates, something Nikkari said is starting to become a little more normal. School started Monday, and students are adjusting to the different protocols and rules for being in the building, but it’s nice to be back with his friends, he said.
College is coming up, so Nikkari spent much of the summer working, but did play some tennis. He said he isn’t feeling any pressure playing No. 1 singles — instead, he takes each match as another opportunity to have fun with his friends. He doesn’t play another sport, so he wants to make the most of his final season of competition.
”I’m looking to have fun. I don’t look to play tennis much after this, so I’m focusing on making it a good last season,” Nikkari said. “Not being too hard on myself, just enjoying it.”