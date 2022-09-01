Good enough is neither good nor enough.
That’s what Jonathan Pando wants the Grand Junction High School boys soccer team to keep in mind after its 4-1 win over Palisade under the lights at Community Hospital Unity Field on Wednesday.
“I’m not gonna take anything from them, they played well … But I think they missed a lot of opportunities but that’s soccer, man,” Pando said. “I don’t think we played with much urgency … (I would like them) to play with more intention instead of going through the motions. But at the end of the day, we played well.”
The Tigers (2-1) had good looks on the goal early on, but their shots were just off the mark. But they did have numerous second chances thanks to their speed and size, creating mismatches with a much-younger Palisade squad.
The Tigers’ first goal came with just more than 20 minutes left in the first half. The offense overwhelmed the Bulldogs’ defenders and took multiple shots only for goalkeeper Eithyn Janssen to block them. But senior Blake Sturgeon scored into the top right corner when the ball rolled right to him after one of Janssen's saves.
Sturgeon had two goals in the game and has five through three games — which matches his total from last season. His second goal came about 15 minutes into the second half.
Mason Sanders also scored off of a Luiz Aguirre assist about 30 minutes into the game, and Vicente Gutierrez-Truitt also scored about 90 seconds into the second half.
Aguirre and Sturgeon are among the returning seniors from last year’s team that won the Southwestern League title and both players bring something unique to the Tigers. And Pando thinks with their play and a deeper bench, the Tigers can take that next step.
“Blake brings a lot of happiness, so much joy and so much effort. He will play wherever he needs to help the team, and his attitude is so positive. That’s why he’s such an asset to the team. On top of that, he can go and score,” Pando said. “Luiz is the heart of the team as the center midfielder. It’s a coach’s delight to have him on the team … and he’s so dangerous.”
While Grand Junction is trying to elevate its program, Palisade (0-2) is laying the foundation for one.
Gabriel Peres is in his first season as the Bulldogs’ coach and is fresh off of a collegiate career playing for Colorado Mesa.
His team is full of underclassmen and freshmen were the ones making big plays Wednesday.
Janssen did his best to fend off a ferocious Tiger attack and had some athletic, diving saves in the game. Palisade’s lone goal came late in the game on a corner kick. Freshman Jayden Ford scored off an assist from fellow freshman James Uribe.
Peres praised both as well as the entire team and said that building a winning program won’t happen overnight
“(The Tigers are ) 17-18 years old and my guys are 14-15 years old, so that’s a huge difference and that’s why I’m proud of these guys tonight,” Peres said. “Soccer is not just a game, it’s a passion that they need to be dedicated to. Every training session, they need to understand what they’re doing and why they’re doing it.”
