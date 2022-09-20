High School Softball
Tigers win third straight game
High School Softball
Tigers win third straight game
Grand Junction’s softball team won its third straight game with a 12-1 rout at Meeker on Monday.
The Tigers (7-6) were held scoreless in the first two innings before the offense woke up. They scored nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings combined.
Jada Renova put the Tigers on the board in the third when she grounded into a 6-3 that scored Jaxon Clark. In the fourth, Kiah Thompson scored Alexis Walpole and Maycie Child in the fourth with a fly ball single to center field.
Meeker (5-7) responded in the next half inning when Dylan Herndon singled to score Ryann Mergelman.
The Tigers scored four in the fifth and put the game away in the fifth. Up 7-1, Walpole scored Veda Irwin on a double to left field. Child scored when Kaylie Kellerby was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Ashley Gonzalez joined the fun on when Clark grounded into a fielder’s choice. Then, with the bases loaded, Renova singled to score Thompson and Clark.
The Tigers hit five doubles and were of 13 of 29 at the plate. Athena Lyon had Meeker’s lone extra-base hit, a double, and Meeker had only three hits.
Thompson was 2 for 3 with four RBI and two runs and Clark was 3 for 5 with two runs, two RBI and two doubles.
Walpole was given the win for pitching 6 innings, allowing the one earned run, walking one and striking out two. Brea Garcia took the loss, allowing 13 hits, 11 earned runs, nine walks and striking out five in six innings.
High School Soccer
GJ claims big win over Wildcats
Grand Junction trounced Fruita Monument 7-1 at Community Hospital Unity Field.
The Tigers (6-2, 1-1 Southwestern League) scored two first-half goals before breaking out in the second.
Luiz Aguirre scored two goals and had one assist in the game. Mason Sanders, Luis Mendez, Angel Perez Leon and Gerardo Hernandez each had one goal.
Gerardo Hernandez had two assists and Andres Hernandez and Mendez each had one.
Andon Tow and James Garcia had three saves in goal.
Fruita’s goal was scored by Caleb Kyle.
The Wildcats (5-3-1, 1-2 SWL) haven’t beaten the Tigers since 2019.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 06:59:16 AM
Sunset: 07:16:02 PM
Humidity: 46%
Wind: ESE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 44%
Sunrise: 07:00:11 AM
Sunset: 07:14:24 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 85%
Sunrise: 07:01:06 AM
Sunset: 07:12:46 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: SSE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Chance of Rain: 70%
Sunrise: 07:02:02 AM
Sunset: 07:11:08 PM
Humidity: 73%
Wind: S @ 9 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 14%
Sunrise: 07:02:57 AM
Sunset: 07:09:31 PM
Humidity: 56%
Wind: SSW @ 8 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:03:53 AM
Sunset: 07:07:53 PM
Humidity: 43%
Wind: NE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear. Low 51F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 07:04:48 AM
Sunset: 07:06:15 PM
Humidity: 38%
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 6 High
Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.