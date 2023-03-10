Espinoza finished his first day as the Grand Junction High School baseball coach on Thursday by splitting two games in the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic — a 10-0 win over Palmer Ridge at Canyon View and a chilly 9-5 loss to Prairie View at Suplizio Field.
Espinoza was last in the dugout at this level as an assistant for Kyle Rush from 2001-12. He coached the Tigers’ softball team from 2016-19.
“It’s a night and day difference. Softball has the designated player and flex and it’s more complicated,” Espinoza said. “But I’m a baseball guy, so I feel comfortable and right where I need to be.”
The Tigers thrashed the Bears to open the day thanks to a pair of big innings. In the second, freshman Zyler Fazzi stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and one out. Ben Coleman first scored on a passed ball that also advanced Brett Woytek from second to third. Fazzi then singled on a grounder to center that drove in Woytek and Jase Satterfield.
The lineup started cooking again in the sixth.
Satterfield singled to center to score freshman Andrew Henderson with one out. Two batters later with the bases loaded, Colton Romero doubled to center to score Satterfield and Fazzi and advance Landon Scarbrough to third. Scarbrough and Romero then scored on an error. Coleman ended the game with two outs when he singled in Will Applegate in the sixth.
Satterfield earned the opening-game start and responded by throwing 45 strikes on 65 pitches, allowing four hits, striking out three and walking one.
“I think we’re in a good spot. First game we came out hot, second game we struggled with strikes a little bit. But I think we’ll be great. The energy is different this year … We have some stud freshmen this year (like) Andrew Henderson and Fazzi,” Satterfield said. “I think I’ve improved a ton. I feel like I’ve improved in every aspect of the game.”
The Tigers struggled in their final game of the day, around dusk against the Thunderhawks.
Satterfield tripled Henderson home in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1 but the Tigers' bats, like the temperature, went cold.
The Tigers did heat up in the sixth. Satterfield hit a bases-clearing triple to score Coleman, Cam Ochoa and Caleb Olson with two outs and Tade Webber then reached second on an error that scored Satterfield.
“We’ve been grinding since November with our offseason workouts. It’s fun to come out here, get some game experience, see where we need to improve and get better as a team,” Espinoza said.