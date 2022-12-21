Tigers squeak past Palisade SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Dec 21, 2022 Dec 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print Sometimes you win the battle but lose the war.Such was the case for Palisade 215-pound freshman Tobyn Trottier on Wednesday night.He needed to pin Grand Junction’s Jade Owens in the final match to tie the score at 39-39.Trottier did his part with a pin in 3 minutes, 26 seconds. However, Grand Junction won the dual when they were awarded one point after a succession of criteria items were examined to break the tie.Because Palisade forfeited two matches and Grand Junction’s one, the Tigers won 40-39.Winning by pin for Grand Junction were Mason Bernal (113), Conner Kinser (138), Dominic Jones (165) and Jack Bancks (285). The Tigers’ Colton Romero (150) won by decision.Along with Trottier, Palisade had Teagan Young (106), Lane Holland (157), Dawson David (175) and Tyrus Steele (190) recorded pins.In one of the most exciting matches of the evening Palisade’s Tyrus DeSpain defeated Landon Scarbrough 5-3 — with a two-point takedown in the final 30 seconds. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Palisade Tobyn Trottier Grand Junction Sport Game Tiger Bernal Conner Kinser Dominic Jones Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you More from this section Jerry Jones on signing OBJ: 'Every day diminishes our chances' Cardinals QB Trace McSorley to start vs. Buccaneers Report: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor likely done for season Day Precip Temp Wed 6% 22° 36° Wed Wednesday 36°/22° Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:29:32 AM Sunset: 04:55:10 PM Humidity: 72% Wind: NNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Some clouds. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thu 5% 23° 34° Thu Thursday 34°/23° Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:30:02 AM Sunset: 04:55:41 PM Humidity: 52% Wind: NNE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Fri 20% 24° 37° Fri Friday 37°/24° Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the upper 30s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 20% Sunrise: 07:30:29 AM Sunset: 04:56:13 PM Humidity: 73% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Mostly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sat 6% 26° 42° Sat Saturday 42°/26° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 6% Sunrise: 07:30:55 AM Sunset: 04:56:47 PM Humidity: 71% Wind: NNE @ 4 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Sun 5% 27° 43° Sun Sunday 43°/27° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:31:19 AM Sunset: 04:57:23 PM Humidity: 70% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Mon 5% 32° 46° Mon Monday 46°/32° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s. Chance of Rain: 5% Sunrise: 07:31:40 AM Sunset: 04:58:01 PM Humidity: 68% Wind: NE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tue 34% 37° 48° Tue Tuesday 48°/37° Afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 30s. Chance of Rain: 34% Sunrise: 07:32 AM Sunset: 04:58:40 PM Humidity: 66% Wind: NNE @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business