The Grand Junction girls basketball team erased an 18-12 halftime deficit Friday night, outscoring Durango 16-7 in the third quarter for a 38-35 Southwestern League victory.
It was the second straight win for the Tigers (2-3, 2-0 SWL), who hit six free throws in the fourth quarter and got two crucial 3-pointers in the second half to hold off the Demons (2-4, 0-2).
Dolcie Hanlon hit one of the third-quarter 3-pointers and finished with nine points, as did Malia Young. Maya DeGeorge, who made the other second-half 3 for the Tigers, finished with seven points, making four of six free throws in the fourth quarter. After falling behind 14-5 in the first quarter, the Tigers allowed only four points in the second to get back in the game.
Delta 56, Fruita Monument 37 — Playing their third game in four days, the Wildcats (5-1), ranked No. 11 in Class 5A, ran out of gas and lost for the first time this season. Delta, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, improved to 5-1.
Trinity Hafey scored seven points to lead Fruita, which fell behind 24-18 at the half and scored only three points in the third quarter. Erika Kuta had 18 points, Jessica Dexter had 13 and Alexa Huff 12 for the Panthers.
Palisade 45, Summit 30 — Maggie Latek led the Bulldogs with 13 points and Alexis Marushack added 11 for the Bulldogs (4-2, 3-1 Western Slope League). Elizabeth Hawkins chipped in nine points and Kendyl MacAskill had seven rebounds and four steals for Palisade, which bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to Battle Mountain.
Boys Basketball
Kenny Seriani scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter to lead Palisade to a 48-42 Western Slope League victory over Summit.
By attacking the paint in the first half, the Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1 WSL) built a 25-20 lead, and it opened up the perimeter in the second half, Palisade coach Clay Kame said. That gave Seriani room to spot up for jumpers, hitting three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Donovan Kemp added 10 points for Palisade, which, after a six-point third quarter, outscored Summit 17-6 in the final eight minutes.
Grand Junction 49, Durango 30 — The Tigers raced to a 21-6 lead at the half and put away the Demons.
Blaine Butler made four 3-pointers in the first half and had two more in the second to lead the Tigers (3-3, 1-1 SWL) with 19 points. The Tigers’ defense allowed only two points in the second quarter.
Dillon Chapman scored 14 points for Grand Junction, which hit seven 3-pointers.
Fruita Monument 59, Delta 41 — Led by Skylar Johnson’s 16 points, the Wildcats bounced back from Thursday’s loss to Central with a convincing nonleague road win.
The Wildcats (2-4) knocked down shots from the start, scoring 21 points in the first quarter and went up 35-19 at halftime. Cole Savage scored 13 points and Jayce Jessup 10 for Fruita.
Boys Wrestling
Grand Junction entered the Brighton Quad shorthanded because of injuries and illness, down wrestlers in the 120-, 126-, 132-, 145- and 182-pound weight classes. Among those missing were Kieran Thompson (No. 2 in Class 5A at 145) and Andrew Leyba (fourth at 120).
The Tigers dropped all three matches, falling 54-21 to Monarch, 52-0 to Pomona and 48-25 to Brighton. Cale Moore, 11th at 152, went 2-1 on the evening. Tanner Roahrig, No. 7 at 106, went 1-2.
Girls Wrestling
The District 51 girls wrestling team competed in the Mead Triangular, falling to Fort Lupton 30-18 before beating Mead 36-18.
District 51’s wins against Fort Lupton came from pins by Bailey Hoyt (No. 8 at 127), Kacey Walck and April Ramthum. As has been the case with many of the team’s duals this season, only a lack of depth prevented it from winning the dual outright, as District 51 won three of the five matches that took place.
That wasn’t an issue in the Mead dual for District 51, which now features five ranked wrestlers, including Hoyt, Mollie Dare (No. 11 at 118), Sasha Guerra (No. 6 at 215) and Kenya Contreras and Laurel Hughes, eighth and 11th at 136, respectively.