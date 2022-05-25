Cowley College (Kansas) baseball coach Darren Burroughs has been part of the Tigers’ program for more than 30 years, but has never seen anything like what he saw last weekend.
The Tigers (50-9) rallied in the late innings and won four consecutive games in the Plains District tournament to qualify for the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. It is Cowley’s 11th appearance in program history — all since 1997.
“It was pretty wild,” Burroughs said. “The guys realized they were never out of a game. We competed and grinded games out.”
Cowley, the No. 1 seed in the district, was tied with Butler Community College 7-7 in the eighth inning of the first game of the District tournament when play was postponed to the next day because of weather. In the bottom of the 11th inning, Haden O’Toole singled home two runs for the win.
Later that same day, Trey DeGarmo’s base hit gave the Tigers a 5-4 walk-off victory over Johnson County.
If that wasn’t enough, Cowley fell behind 8-0 to Kansas City Kansas Community College in the semifinal round, only to rally and win 9-8 in the 10th inning on David Herring’s solo home run.
In the championship, the Tigers rallied to tie Kansas City in the eighth and defeated the Blue Devils 6-5 on Logan Vaughn’s two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning.
“The guys felt like they never out of it,” Burroughs said. “We’ve played a lot of close games all year long. The bullpen has been good all year.”
Cowley did not win a lot of close games early in the season, winning eight of its first 12 games. However, the Tigers traditionally have started slow most seasons.
The offense struggled to find its rhythm even though the Tigers’ pitchers kept them in games.
Part of that was Burroughs moving guys around in the lineup and on the field to find their best place.
“You lose games, but you learn from it,” Burroughs said. “We played and pitched a lot of guys early. You have to put guys in situations. We lose games early because we give everyone chances. Now we know where they are comfortable. You try to put people in uncomfortable situations to be comfortable later. That is character building.”
By the time conference games started, the team settled in, winning 14 of its first 15 conference games to improve to 23-5. After two losses in early April, the Tigers won 18 consecutive games heading into the month of May, before stumbling a couple of times to Kansas City Kansas right before the playoffs began.
Burroughs said the pitching staff carried them early and the depth of the team started to play a role in its success.
“We are strong on the mound,” Burroughs said. “We are deep. We have some guys that played in JUCO last year. They started leading the team and the others guys started following.
“Junior college baseball is a long grind. It is a lot of sack lunches. We don’t have catered lunches or big charter buses. You might get on a bus at 6:30 in the morning and get home at midnight in the same day.”
Burroughs has 13 returning players on the roster from last year’s World Series team, including seven pitchers and another sophomore transfer in Carson Pierce. Burroughs believes it will help his team settle in with the atmosphere of the World Series and play well.
“You can tell everyone the experience you get, but you don’t know until you experience it,” he said. “It’s a great people building (experience) to go through things they haven’t gone through with interviews and autographs. Not many guys play in front of 10,000 people.
“I remember the first time I went out, I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know if we belonged or didn’t belong.”
Bryce Madron is one of the returning players. The 2021 JUCO World Series all-tournament selection has been the sparkplug for the Tigers in the leadoff spot. The center fielder, who has signed with the University of Oklahoma, leads the team in batting average (.427), on-base percentage (.563), doubles (26), home runs (18) and stolen bases (23).
“He is probably the best player in our league,” Burroughs said. “If he goes, our team goes really well and he went a lot.”
Janson Reeder and Herring have provided a lot of offense for Cowley again this season with a combined 39 doubles, 17 home runs and 129 RBI in the middle of the lineup. Reeder is hitting .394 and Herring is hitting .355.
Oklahoma State transfer Conner Gore has provided the Tigers some additional pop, hitting .384 with 13 doubles and 44 RBI.
“We try to be aggressive on the bases,” Burroughs said. “We do have power, but our ballpark is big, so we have to be a gap-power team. Our ballpark doesn’t allow lazy fly balls. We try to run when we can and be a two-base team out of the (batter’s) box. We press the issue as much as we can.”
Grant Alders has been the ace of the pitching staff this season. The sophomore is 11-0 with three complete games and a 2.77 ERA. He has 75 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings of work. Freshmen Chance Cox (7-0, 2.56 ERA) and Aaron Weber (7-0, 2.98 ERA) have each made 10 starts on the mound.
“Our pitching has been good,” Burroughs said. “A number of our pitchers have progressed as the year has gone on.”
The bullpen may be the Tigers’ strength.
Sophomores Miguel Fulgencio and Isaac Stebens lead the team with 21 appearances and have combined for 10 saves. Stebens leads the team with a 1.42 ERA. Fulgencio has a 1.46 ERA. They have a combined 88 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched.
“Our closers have been stellar all year for us,” Burroughs said. “Our confidence level goes up when they go in. They have picked us up late in games.
“We have meshed well together and found a way to win close games.”