Since a postseason appearance in 2017, the Grand Junction High School boys basketball team has only won 13 of 69 games.
This season, the Tigers are in the hunt for a spot in the Class 4A playoffs, and they took a significant step toward that goal Thursday night.
Junior Dillon Chapman scored nine of his 20 points in the first quarter and senior Blaine Butler added 16 points as Grand Junction dominated Central 65-45 at home. The Tigers (6-5, 3-3 Southwestern League) are above .500 with the postseason not far away.
“Me and the team were just in attack mode,” Chapman said. “I let my teammates crash the defense and I went in from there, taking shots if they’re open and really going off the open looks that my teammates got me.”
In the first quarter, Chapman scored on three short-range baskets before splashing a shot from beyond the arc, helping Grand Junction jump to a 16-5 lead.
That lead increased to 23-5 as Butler made a 3-pointer early in the second quarter as part of a 7-0 run. Butler made two of his three 3-pointers in the second quarter, part of his 10-point quarters. His second 3 pushed the Tigers’ lead to 38-17.
“We just came out firing in the first half,” Butler said. “That really helped us. Our defense in the first half really helped us get our intensity up and take off.”
Grand Junction’s lead grew to 38-17 after a Chapman assist to Reese Skinner (nine points), but the Warriors (3-7, 1-5 SWL) closed the half on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 38-23 going into the break.
That run increased to 17-2 early in the second half, thanks to baskets by Eric Macks, who led Central with 15 points, and Triston Nostrand, who finished with 11.
With the lead down to single digits for the first time since midway through the first quarter, the Tigers responded.
Kyden Simpson and Chapman both made 3-pointers as Grand Junction went on a 7-0 run to push the lead to 47-31.
“(Central) wanted us to speed up,” Butler said. “They wanted us to go fast. They wanted us to speed it up. But we slowed down, we ran our offense and we took that momentum back.”
Central never got within single digits again, with Grand Junction building on its lead in the fourth quarter, including a four-point play by Chapman.
The Tigers entered the game ranked No. 21 in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s Ratings Percentage Index standings for 4A. The win only further bolstered the team’s chances of making the 32-team field, but there’s still work to do down the stretch.
“We’ve got three games left,” Chapman said. “We need to win all three if we want to solidify our spot in the playoffs. It gives us a confidence boost going down to Durango on Saturday.”
Girls
Senior Leah Redding scored 16 points and Central’s defense was dominant as the Warriors, ranked 14th in Class 4A, rolled to a 57-33 victory at Grand Junction to stay in the SWL title hunt. The Warriors (8-2, 4-2 SWL) have won four straight games and only trail Fruita Monument by one game in the league.
Brynn Wagner scored nine points and Krystyna Manzanarez and Liana Bryant both added seven points for Central. The Warriors broke open an 8-4 game after the first quarter with a 22-10 second quarter.
Dolcie Hanlon led Grand Junction (2-8, 2-4 SWL) with nine points and Tava Johnson added eight.
Wrestling
Grand Junction rested many of its varsity wrestlers, including all four of its ranked wrestlers, including Kieran Thompson (No. 2 at 145 pounds in 5A) and Andrew Leyba (No. 5 at 120) in a 77-0 loss at Fruita Monument.
The Tigers forfeited six matches, with three of those forfeits going to Wildcat ranked wrestlers Tyler Archuleta (No. 8 at 126), Espin Hernandez (No. 7 at 220) and Joseph Shepardson (No. 16 at 285).
Ken Waggoner (170), LJ George (106), Michael Leon (113), Orin Mease (120), Bailey Blum (138), Bryce Nixon (145), Sullivan Sample (152) and Cooper Stewart (160) all won for Fruita.