Here are some top performers from the high school sports action from this past week:
■ Senior Cole Jones scored twice during the Fruita Monument football team’s 47-8 victory over Rampart, once on both sides of the ball. Jones pulled in a 41-yard touchdown reception and recovered a fumble in the end zone.
■ Central quarterback Devin Hickey piled up 261 yards as a dual threat. Although the Warriors lost to Longmont 49-28, Hickey had 141 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 120 yards and one score on the ground.
■ Montrose knocked off top-ranked Palmer Ridge and it was senior Hunter Duke who had the interception in the fourth quarter to eventually secure a 28-21 victory.
■ Brady Thomason had a match-high six blocks, as well as five kills, as the Fruita Monument volleyball team swept Central.
■ The Central softball team hammered Durango 13-1 in the second game of a doubleheader and was led by freshman Emma Diaz, who went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBI.
■ Fruita Monument cross-country runner Jadyn Heil placed second at Pantherfest in Delta, only missing out on the top spot by one-tenth of a second. Central’s Tristian Spence took fourth in the same race. Fruita Monument’s Kien Cogley was the top local finisher in the boys race and placed third.
■ Luiz Aguirre scored four goals and had three assists in the Grand Junction boys soccer team’s two wins.
■ Fruita Monument got its deciding goal from Isaac Belnap during the second half of its 2-1 win over Montrose.