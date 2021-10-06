Here are some top performers from the high school sports action from this past week:

■ Senior Cole Jones scored twice during the Fruita Monument football team’s 47-8 victory over Rampart, once on both sides of the ball. Jones pulled in a 41-yard touchdown reception and recovered a fumble in the end zone.

■ Central quarterback Devin Hickey piled up 261 yards as a dual threat. Although the Warriors lost to Longmont 49-28, Hickey had 141 yards and two touchdowns through the air and 120 yards and one score on the ground.

■ Montrose knocked off top-ranked Palmer Ridge and it was senior Hunter Duke who had the interception in the fourth quarter to eventually secure a 28-21 victory.

Brady Thomason had a match-high six blocks, as well as five kills, as the Fruita Monument volleyball team swept Central.

■ The Central softball team hammered Durango 13-1 in the second game of a doubleheader and was led by freshman Emma Diaz, who went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBI.

■ Fruita Monument cross-country runner Jadyn Heil placed second at Pantherfest in Delta, only missing out on the top spot by one-tenth of a second. Central’s Tristian Spence took fourth in the same race. Fruita Monument’s Kien Cogley was the top local finisher in the boys race and placed third.

Luiz Aguirre scored four goals and had three assists in the Grand Junction boys soccer team’s two wins.

■ Fruita Monument got its deciding goal from Isaac Belnap during the second half of its 2-1 win over Montrose.