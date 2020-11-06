This fall has been a wild one for the Delta High School football team.
First, the No. 2 Panthers didn’t believe they would get onto the field. When an opening came for a fall season to be approved, Delta players led a protest of Western Slope players, voicing the importance of its approval. Since then, Delta has had its schedule changed abruptly on occasion, but the Panthers continue to win.
“I talked to the kids a lot about being flexible about things and dealing with adversity,” head coach Ben Johnson said. “It’s been constant moving parts all the time, it seems, with a lot of ups and downs, but I think if you just sort of weather the storm and keep positive with yourself and the kids stay positive. We’re just excited to be out there playing right now.”
On top of the chaos the coronavirus has caused, Delta will now have to chart a course to its second straight state championship game without its brightest star.
Senior quarterback Nolan Bynum was among the most vocal players for the return of football, needing to show off his skills to increase his odds of playing football in college. He’s played well this season — completing 50 of 85 passes for 848 yards and seven touchdowns with another 177 yards and four touchdowns on the ground — and is being recruited by eight college teams.
Unfortunately, his days as Delta’s gunslinger are over. He tore the left lateral collateral ligament in his knee in the Panthers’ win over Englewood and the surgery will sideline him for at least 8 months.
Bynum is likely to take snaps again after he recovers. It’ll be as a college student.
For the remaining two weeks of the regular season as well as (hopefully) the playoffs, junior Nathan Scharnhorst will be under center.
“Nate does a great job,” senior lineman and linebacker James Goff said. “He leads the team very well. He brings different things that Nolan didn’t and some things that Nolan maybe could’ve. I think he’ll be a great addition and we’ll be able to use him in different ways and it’ll be good.”
“Nate’s a great kid,” senior running back and linebacker Colton Johnson added. “He’s super smart and I totally trust him leading the offense. He’s a hard worker. I trust him back there and know he’ll do a great job.”
Ben Johnson sees Scharnhorst as more of a running threat. So far this season, he’s completed 4 of 6 passes for 104 yards and a touchdown with 77 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
As inexperienced as Scharnhorst might be overall, he has plenty of weapons to work with.
One is running back Timothy Horn. The junior has run for 415 yards and two touchdowns on 65 carries. Additionally, Scharnhorst can throw to Colbi Braslin (18 catches for 369 yards and three TDs) and Noah Nortnik (12 catches for 208 yards and two TDs).
Scharnhorst was actually among those receivers for most of this season, catching 15 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns, so Delta knows it has a true athlete at quarterback to try to capitalize on his weapons.
Had Bynum’s injury taken place during a regular season, Scharnhorst would have six more games to adjust to being the starting quarterback before the playoffs. Instead, the 4-0 Panthers have little time before the postseason for the junior to find his groove. He isn’t the only Panther who feels more pressure because of the compressed nature of this season.
“I was talking to someone the other day and I realized that, at first, I thought the six-game season would feel a little cheated, but I actually feel about as exhausted as I normally have been in normal seasons,” Ben Johnson said. “With the pressure not to lose any games because CHSAA’s only taking eight (playoff teams in each classification) and you’re playing completely new teams all the time, it’s very different in those regards, but the pressure feels about the same.”
Bynum’s injury is the latest incident in Delta’s strange season, which included a hastily scheduled game against University in the second week and no annual rivalry game against Rifle, which opted for spring ball. However, in terms of on-field success, there’s not much difference between this year’s squad and the team that came up short of the state title last year. The defense, which had four straight shutouts to begin last season is allowing 12.3 points per game.
“The big thing about defense is energy,” Colton said. “You’ve got to bring energy every single play and make sure you’re banging every play. Energy is what we bring. If we bring that, I think we’re one of the best teams in the state.”
Goff said the defense is expecting a stiffer test tonight at Moffat County, which is 2-1.
“We’ve been trying to play really smart on defense,” Goff said. “We’re going to Moffat and we know they’re going to throw some trickeration at us. We have to play together as a team and not give up big shots.”