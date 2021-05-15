The ball was flying out of Suplizio Field on Friday as the temperatures soared, and the top-ranked Colorado Mesa baseball team was back to its old self.
After scuffling to a 4-1 win Thursday night in the series opener against Colorado Christian, CMU coach Chris Hanks figured it might be time to sit a few regulars, just to give them a break before next week’s conference tournament — a fresh perspective, as he called it.
The mix of backups and regulars did just fine — the Mavericks scored a dozen runs in the fifth inning of the first game of a doubleheader on the way to a 22-3 rout, then jumped on top 5-0 in the first inning of the nightcap for an 8-4 win.
The sweep ensured the Mavericks (36-3, 33-2 RMAC) of winning every conference series this season.
In the first game, the Mavericks hit four home runs, with the Cougars hitting three. Haydn McGeary hit a pair, a two-run shot in the first inning and a three-run blast in the second that put CMU up 7-1.
Chase Hamilton, who missed a few weeks with an ankle injury, returning last week, but then getting sick in Pueblo and missing the final three games of that series, tripled in a run in the third inning and finished the game with four RBI, as did McGeary. Tyler Parker drove in three, going 4 for 5 with a home run, and Tanner Rempel, who was CMU’s designated hitter in both games, went 2 for 4 with a home run.
McGeary caught the first game, with Spencer Bramwell getting the game off and playing third base in the second game. Regular third baseman Caleb Farmer was behind the plate in the second game.
The crushing inning was the fifth, when CMU sent 16 men to the plate and scored a dozen runs on only five hits. One error, one hit batter and five walks prolonged the inning — two runs scored on bases-loaded walks, a wild pitch got another run home, Hamilton hit a two-run double and Tyler Parker unleashed a three-run home run down the left field line.
Ryan Day (7-0) allowed three runs on four hits and struck out three in five innings, and Isaac Hayen allowed one hit over the final two innings.
Kannon Handy (4-0) got the win in the second game, allowing one run on only two hits through five innings, with seven strikeouts.
Matt Turner hit his 21st home run of the season to lead off the second inning after Rempel drove in a pair of runs in the first on a double, then scored on Bramwell’s double.
The Mavericks wrap up the regular season at noon today, with the seniors honored before the game.