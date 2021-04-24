Give Andrew Morris a 7-0 lead and enjoy the show.
The Colorado Mesa sophomore right-hander struck out 10 batters in six innings of work Friday night, and the offense did what it’s done all season, putting up big numbers in a 20-1 win over New Mexico Highlands.
Morris (6-0) allowed one run on four hits and walked only one, raising his season strikeout total to 84.
Spencer Bramwell’s three-run home run in the first inning was plenty of cushion for Morris, but the top-ranked Mavericks were just getting started. They added four more runs in the second inning and three more in the third. By the end of the fifth, the Mavericks were up 13-1 after home runs from Tanner Garner, another by Bramwell and one by Caleb Farmer, before the really big inning.
That came in the seventh, with many of the reserves coming up with hits, including a two-run single by Christian Slater. In all, the Mavericks, the top-hitting and top-scoring team in the nation, collected 16 hits and struck out only four times in 40 at-bats.
Bramwell was 3 for 3, scored four runs and drove in five. Jordan Stubbings had three RBI and Slater and Farmer two each.
Jared Ure threw three scoreless innings of relief, striking out five, to pick up a save.
Men’s Tennis
Colorado Mesa was shut out 4-0 by Point Loma Nazarene in the consolation round of the PacWest tournament in Surprise, Arizona.
The Mavericks got a win at No. 2 doubles from Steven Howe and Jandre van Wyk, but dropped two close matches at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles to lose the crucial doubles team point.
Point Loma’s Tyler Davis defeated Christian Albrechtsen 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, David Strassburger defeated the Mavs’ Tyler Landon 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, and Lukas Schuster won a three-setter over CMU’s Jandre van Wyk at No. 5 singles, 6-0, 3-6, 6-2, to clinch the dual.
Steven Howe (No. 2) and Thiago Nejm (No. 6) were both leading their singles matches when play was halted.
Men’s Golf
Colorado Mesa earned a bid to the NCAA Division II South Central/West Regional from May 6-8 in Dupont, Washington.
The Mavericks finished third in this week’s RMAC tournament and are seeded seventh out of the South Central Region, with eight teams from the RMAC and Lone Star Conference competing with eight teams out of the West Region.
The top four teams and the top individual not on one of those teams from each of the four super regionals will advance to the Division II National Championships from May 17-21 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.