Dylan Carter got an unexpected visitor after Monday afternoon’s game.
The Crowder College (Mo.) pitcher had just finished an 11-strikeout performance in the top-seeded Roughriders’ 14-6 victory over second-seeded Walters State Community College (Tenn.) when the Senators’ center fielder, Silas Butler, went to Crowder’s dugout and asked to speak to Carter.
The two met in front of the dugout for a few moments, then Butler shook his opponent’s hand and patted him on the shoulder.
“He came up to me and said, ‘Heck of a game,’ and that I was one of the best pitchers they’d seen,” the freshman pitcher said after Game 9 of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series. “That really meant a lot to me, and he also told us to go win it.”
It was a nice moment between two players, one whose season will continue and another whose junior college career had just ended.
“Walters State is a class program, just top to bottom,” Crowder coach Travis Lallemand said. “I met David (Shelton) in person this week and obviously it’s a class program. Those kids play the right way, a lot of credit to them.”
The top two seeded teams in the tournament meeting in an elimination game on Monday wasn’t expected when the weekend began, but both were upended in the first round. Crowder (54-7, 2-1 JUCO) has had some bumps defensively, making 15 errors in three games, but found its offense Monday, rapping out 13 hits, including five home runs.
The first was by Jeffry Mercado in the first inning. The Crowder shortstop had a rough couple of games defensively with four errors, but played through his nerves Monday.
“We had a talk with the team,” Mercado said. “Me and Peyton (Holt), the second baseman, we talked after the game and he told me to be relaxed, to play my game, just be smooth and not to think about it too much.”
The nerves were there in his first at-bat. Then he powered the ball over the right-field fence, and everything felt better after that.
“I went up and I was nervous, and I remembered one thing our trainer, Miss Jenn (Jennifer Lallemand) told me,” Mercado said. “I told her, ‘Miss Jenn, I’m nervous,’ and she told me it’s good to be nervous. I went to the plate and was nervous and I just thought, ‘It’s good to be nervous,’ and I put the ball in play.”
At first, it appeared it was going to be a back-and-forth classic between the two heavyweights, but the Roughriders put up five runs in the second and three in the third. Walters State (61-7, 1-2 JUCO) countered with five runs over the first four innings, including a home run from catcher Matthew Ellis in the third, but couldn’t string much together against Carter, who issued only three walks in the seven-inning complete game.
“We didn’t put up big innings to really separate ourselves on the scoreboard but Dylan made it hold up and the sixth inning was absolutely huge with the middle of their lineup coming up,” Lallemand said. “With their numbers, the most potent offense in the country... Dylan just beat some guys with some pitches and some counts, and they kept coming at us.”
In the sixth, Walters State’s Caleb McNeely singled, advanced on a throwing error and came home on Jerry Hammons’ base hit to left. Ellis hit into a double play, with Mercado calmly fielding the ball, stepping on second and throwing a strike to first. Carter then caught dangerous power hitter Alberto Osuna looking at strike three.
Carter also made a key play with his pitching hand in the third. After Ellis’ home run, which cleared the scoreboard, the Senators had runners at second and third. Nick Block hit a chopper back to the mound. Carter snagged it with his bare hand and threw Osuna out at the plate.
“That was a very huge play,” Carter said. “I saw him go four and I thought I had a better chance to throw him out at the plate than I had at first and that was what I chose to stick with and it paid off.”
Home runs in the top of the sixth by Crowder’s Josh Patrick leading off, and a two-run line shot to right by Clayton Gray, followed by a no-doubter from Landrey Wilkerson in the seventh, put the game out of reach.
“I tried to tell them afterwards, there’s never anything good to say when the season comes to an end when the aspirations are a national championship, because they’re never going to be satisfied,” Shelton said. “I told them they can’t hang their heads. This is one of the best teams in Walters State history, 61-7 on the year, another trip to Grand Junction.
“We’ve been fortunate to make it three straight times; no team at Walters State has ever done that before. ... When you do get here, you have to have things go your way if you’re going to win this thing.”