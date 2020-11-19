College Cross Country
Torres earns RMAC runner of week award; Mavs nationally ranked
Tony Torres’ victory in the D2 Cross Country National Invitational last weekend earned him RMAC runner of the week honors from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference on Wednesday.
The junior from Oro Valley, Arizona, led the Mavericks to a runner-up finish in the team standings in Lubbock, Texas, with Jerod Kuhn placing third and Mark Testa fourth. The Mavericks, who entered the race unranked, vaulted into the top 10 in the final national poll, receiving 51 points in the voting for a spot at No. 8.