In christening their new facility, several Colorado Mesa track and field athletes established track records in the Maverick Open, including one distance runner qualifying for the outdoor national championships.
Tony Torres qualified for nationals in the 1,500 meters Saturday, crossing the finish line in 3 minutes, 46.28 seconds, more than two seconds faster than the automatic qualifying standard.
The Colorado Mesa men won 11 events among collegiate athletes, to finish second to Western Colorado by seven points, 147-140. The women won eight to finish second to the Mountaineers, 136.5-131.5.
Justin Thompson cleared 2.11 meters in the high jump to reach an provisional qualifying berth, missing all three attempts at the automatic qualifying height of 2.14 meters. Thompson also won the long jump with a best mark of 7.12 meters.
McKenna Molder led the women’s team with a provisional qualifying time of 1:00.82 to win the 400-meter hurdles, and Kiana Jackson won the triple jump with a provisional distance of 12.37 meters. Josie Coffey’s winning 1.75-meter effort in the high jump was also a provisional qualifying height. Molder also led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 100 hurdles.
Volleyball
Down 12-7 in the fifth set, the second-ranked Mavericks put on a furious rally, led by middle hitter Savannah Spitzer, to win at Western Colorado, 25-18, 26-24, 25-17, 19-25, 16-14 and remain undefeated.
CMU (13-0, 10-0 RMAC) scored four straight points to close within 12-11, but the Mountaineers (5-7, 5-7) got it to match point at 14-11. Spitzer recorded a kill, then she and Ashton Reese teamed up for a block, and the Mavs tied it on a Western attack error.
Another kill by Spitzer, who finished with 18, gave CMU its first match point, and a Western attack error secured the match.
Sierra Hunt had 12 kills and Schmidt 11, and Spitzer and Reese recorded seven block assists each. CMU’s defense had 93 digs, 35 by libero Kerstin Layman.
Baseball
Haydn McGeary hit for the cycle and drove in seven runs, playing only four innings of the second-ranked Mavericks 25-2 rout of Adams State.
The Mavericks (14-2, 11-1 RMAC) scored in all but two innings and finished with 21 hits, 11 for extra bases. They sent 15 men to the plate and scored 10 runs in the first, with McGeary hitting a double and a home run in the inning.
McGeary, hitting .562 singled in the third (he also walked in the five-run inning), and had a two-run triple to the gap in left-center in the fourth. He finished with seven RBI.
Trevin Reynolds (4-0) threw five solid innings, allowing two runs on two hits. He walked three and struck out 11. Jared Ure struck out the side in the sixth, Gage Edwards fanned five of the nine batters he faced, and Austin Lorenz struck out the side in the ninth.
Women’s lacrosse
Four goals in the final 2½ minutes of the first half propelled CMU to an 18-11 victory over Westminster in the RMAC opener for both teams.
Kiley Davis scored three of her four goals in the first half, including one with only five seconds to play to put CMU up 10-6 after she won the draw control after Taylor Jakeman’s goal 11 seconds earlier.
Melanie Evans finished with three goals for CMU (2-3, 1-0 RMAC), as did Jakeman. Regan Wentz, Ashton Whittle and Lauren Wick had goals two each and Lula Mitchell made six saves for the victory.
Women’s Tennis
Dixie State won two duals over Colorado Mesa in a rematch of former RMAC teams.
Maike Waldburger pushed her No. 2 singles match against Alexandra Hildreth to a third-set tiebreaker before losing 6-4, 5-7, 10-8 in the morning dual, a 7-0 Trailblazers victory.
In the afternoon dual, won 6-1 by Dixie, Issy Coman won her No. 2 singles match over Alexandra Hildreth 6-3, 4-6, 13-11.
Women’s wrestling
Marissa Gallegos qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials with her second-place finish Friday night at the Last Chance Qualifier in Fort Worth, Texas.
Gallegos, competing in the 53kg division, reached the final, losing toMelanie Mendoza of Team Tornado 7-6.
Gallegos, a redshirt sophomore from Denver, will compete in the Olympic Trials next week in Texas for a spot on the Olympic team that is scheduled to compete in Tokyo in August.