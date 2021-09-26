Tony Torres claimed the Gig Leadbetter Classic cross country race at Lincoln Park on Saturday morning, beating Western Colorado’s William Johnson by about 10 seconds in the 8.8-kilometer men’s race.
The rare home meet for the Mavericks was named in honor of longtime former cross country coach Gig Leadbetter.
Torres’ time of 28 minutes. 19.38 seconds paced the Maverick men to a first-place finish with 27 points, two ahead of Western.
The Mavs bunched up at the front of the pack, with Jerod Kuhn placing fifth (28:51.65), Triston Charles sixth (28:53.62), Trevor Smith seventh (29:18.05) and Ethan Abbs eighth (29:22.82).
In the women’s 5K, Lindsay Parsons was third for CMU in 19:19.29 — the Mavs’ Kira MacGill missed the meet with a non-COVID illness. The Mavs scored 36 points, six behind Westminster. CMU’s triathlon team ran in an off week for competition and was third. Western Colorado did not bring enough runners to score as a team.
Alyssa Britton placed sixth (19:52.13), Ricky Maestas was eighth (20:00.72) and Ella Rosenkranz ninth (20:05.93). Westminster’s Courtney McAlindon won the race in 19:39.61.
Volleyball
Ashton Reece had a big match on the right side for CMU, registering 14 kills in 21 swings to lead the Mavericks to a 25-18, 15-11, 15-11 rout of New Mexico Highlands at Brownson Arena.
In a match that took only 64 minutes, the Mavericks (8-3, 3-1 RMAC) hit .337 as a team, with only 12 hitting errors in 95 attacks, with 44 kills. Highlands (4-9, 1-3) hit .032, with 20 errors and 23 kills in 94 attacks.
Middle blocker Tye Wedhorn added eight kills and had three block assists, with outsides Holly Schmidt and Sydney Leffler adding seven and six kills, respectively.
Sabrina VanDeList had 35 assists and six digs, with libero Kerstin Layman leading CMU with 14 digs and freshman defensive specialist Libby Borgerding adding 10 digs.
The Mavericks led from the start, with only three lead changes the entire match.