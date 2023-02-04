How do you bounce back after losing to a rival? You beat another one.
Strong defense and athleticism lifted the Fruita Monument High School boys basketball team to a 44-39 victory over Central 44-39 on Friday.
Central entered the game in first place in the Southwestern League after Fruita lost to Grand Junction earlier this week. The Warriors hit six first-half 3-pointers, including one from Jackson Amos at the buzzer to give them a 24-21 lead at halftime.
But the Wildcats closed off the post — allowing only one inside basket in the second half and three all game. The win vaults Fruita (16-2, 3-1 SWL) back into first place.
“I thought we came out a little sluggish in the first half, I don’t know if they were feeling sorry for themselves or what. But they turned it on in the second half,” said Fruita coach Jake Higuera. “They made a little run toward the end but I thought our defense really did a nice job.”
After a slow start to the game, Amos and Andrew Serrano each hit a 3-pointer before the end of the first quarter. The Warriors (14-5, 3-2) boast a strong group of shooters that made the most of what the Wildcat defense was giving them. While they struggled driving the basket, they leaned on up-tempo passing to find open teammates along the perimeter. Serrano had four first-half 3s.
Where Central took command from deep, Fruita thrived getting points down low and in transition. In the first half, Amos attempted to drive to the basket but the ball was poked free. Fruita recovered and Austin Reed was led downcourt with a pass. He used his speed to meet it in the paint and made the easy bucket.
The Wildcats used their toughness and their head-turning athleticism to go on a 10-0 run to open the second half. Higuera said Fruita took initiative to exploit some weaknesses in the Central defense, which sparked the second-half turnaround.
“We saw they weren’t switching the screens and we wanted to get Daniel (Thomason) involved, so we would do dribble drives and dribble handoffs, that kind of stuff so he could attack the rim,” Reed said.
Reed was a pest on defense, using his speed to pressure ball-handlers and grab rebounds on both ends of the court.
Higuera clarified that although the entire team played stout defense, Reed was a big reason for that. Central managed only 15 second-half points.
“We got stuck a little bit in the paint and that left their shooters open,” Higuera said. “That’s what Central does, and they have good shooters all over the place … It was nice to see our boys play with some fire in them in the second half.”
Reed and Thomason each scored 11 points to lead Fruita. Reed was 5 of 6 on free throws and Fruita, as a team, was 15 of 23. Luke Rollins made Fruita’s lone 3-pointer.
Amos and Serrano each scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for the Warriors.
Central coach John Sidanycz wasn’t dwelling on the loss and said he told the Warriors to keep their head up. Central is emerging from a gauntlet in which they have played eight games since Jan. 14. Now, the team has a week until its next game.
Sidanycz is optimistic that chance for a breather will let the team recoup and get back in the win column.
“If you told me at the start of that stretch that we would win seven of those eight games, I would have been thrilled,” Sidanycz said. “We told them to be a little disappointed but they’re a good team, we’re a good team … Central hasn’t been on a seven-game winning streak since the early-2000s. We’re playing well at the right time. We beat Montrose and played with Fruita, we can play with good teams.”
Montrose 37, Grand Junction 33: The Tigers (7-11, 1-3 SWL) scored 26 second-half points but couldn't overcome the Red Hawks (12-5, 2-2).
Montrose led 14-7 at halftime as both teams only managed a bucket and a free throw in the second quarter. Grand Junction trailed 21-18 entering the fourth quarter.
Jake Stanfield and Declan Lake each scored eight points for the Tigers, and Will Applegate added six.
Montrose was led by Kaleb Ferguson's 15 points. Jaxon Killen scored 10 and Jacob Hawks added six.
Durango 51, Palisade 39: The Bulldogs (8-11) traded blows with the Demons (6-12) but fell behind in the third quarter and never recovered.
Palisade led 11-10 after the first quarter before Durango put up 19 points in the second to bring a 29-20 lead into halftime. Palisade was outscored 12-7 in the third quarter.
Josh Zotto led Palisade with 14 points while Nick Campbell and Justin Sanchez each scored six.