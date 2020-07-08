It’s obvious people want to play, whatever their sport might be.
The Triple Play women’s golf tournament field was full in less than three weeks, and there’s a waiting list of more than two dozen women if someone drops out between now and the opening shotgun start on July 24.
“It usually takes three months to fill it,” tournament organizer Vicki Riley said. “We quickly established a huge wait list of 30. We’ve had people drop out because of the virus but we still have a wait list.”
Likewise, the Western Slope Open tennis tournament is getting a consistent flow of entries with another week still to sign up for the annual event, slated for July 24-29.
Both tournament committees are doing everything they can to make sure they run safe events. Vicki Riley said her committee met with the golf course professionals and discussed what precautions to take. With courses staying open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the new normal rules of leaving flagsticks in the cups and not raking bunkers will be in play. Health checks will be done every day.
“From each hospital, we’re trying to get two (medical assistants) to administer tests each day for the women,” she said. “If they test positive, we have to do something about that, but they all know that. We’ve told all the women, we’re in constant communication with them.”
The players will have boxed lunches and tournament organizers will insist they wear face masks when they’re out and about in the Grand Valley after the round is over, Riley said.
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure these women are safe,” she said.
The only three-day women’s tournament in Colorado features one round at each of three courses, and the players start off Day 1 at Redlands Mesa. From there, they play at Tiara Rado and wrap up the tournament at Adobe Creek National. The plan is for a shotgun start, but Riley said the course pros can shift to tee times if the Mesa County Health Department suggests spreading out the field.
The tournament benefits Hilltop’s Latimer House, which provides services for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault on the Western Slope. The Triple Play contributed $40,000 last year, but with so many businesses closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Riley is hoping to raise at least $20,000 this year.
FCI Constructors has signed on as the presenting sponsor, the first company to donate $5,000 for a sponsorship. The annual shootout event has been canceled to keep players from congregating, but the $2,500 Community Hospital puts toward that event will be added to the tournament prize money. Businesses interested in becoming a sponsor can call Riley at 970-270-6003.
“If some of the bigger companies that aren’t so stressed out (financially), we do need more sponsors for Latimer House,” she said. “They need all the help they can get right now.”
The Western Slope Open tennis tournament has always been a weeklong tennis party, and keeping players from huddling around draw sheets is a top priority.
Kathy Elliott and her family, which has run the tournament since it began more than 60 years ago, have a list of ideas on how to adjust. The draw sheets will be posted in the wrestling room at Colorado Mesa, but will be spaced out.
Players will check in for their matches and receive court assignments outside, and check-in times will stagger every 15 minutes so fewer people are gathered in one spot.
The Elliotts are also trying to come up with the best system of how players will report scores after their matches. They might have roving umpires meet players as they come off the court, or have them report at a designated area, again, to keep players from bunching up in the wrestling room.
Like everything else in the COVID-19 reality, Elliott isn’t sure how anything will work until they try it.
“We are going to have someone at the door and only so many can go into the room at one time to look (at the draws),” Elliott said. “It’s all new to us and we have these ideas, we just don’t know how they’re going to work.”
Players will have to answer questions about their health when they check in, and hand sanitizer will be available. Players are also asked to bring their own and use it often. A new can of tennis balls is provided for every match.
“Our leagues are back working, the USTA league, and I’m amazed at how responsible people are. I see people constantly using hand sanitizer, I’ve seen somebody pull out their Lysol and spray the area they’re in, and I love that. Why not?” Elliott said.
“On the benches, we’ll encourage it on each court, on changeovers, use hand sanitizer. Every two games when you change over, use hand sanitizer. What the heck, it can’t hurt.”