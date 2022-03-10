I could write 30-or-so paragraphs on why Russell Wilson is awesome, breaking down his career-long highlight reel, nine Pro Bowl selections or one Super Bowl ring.
I don’t need to do that. If nothing else, you probably saw what he did to the Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. The dude can play quarterback and he immediately puts Denver in contention for a championship.
It’s the best possible outcome of the quarterback situation this offseason. I’m sad to see Drew Lock go, but this is an obvious upgrade and perhaps a change of scenery will do Lock some good. Wilson is younger than Aaron Rodgers, carries less baggage and isn’t a diva. Denver won’t have to roll the dice during a draft where quarterback talent is relatively weak, at least at face value.
Beyond all that, there are additional levels of value to Wilson’s arrival in Denver. For this week’s column, let’s examine the extra benefits.
1. Wilson takes pressure off the offensive line. If we rewind to 2018, Wilson was sacked 51 times. In that span, he still started every game, sported a passer rating of 110.9 and led the Seahawks to a 10-6 record.
Wilson is a rare breed of quarterback in that he isn’t sacked often, but when he is sacked, he’s never hit squarely, nor does it have an outsized effect on his production. Wilson didn’t miss a start for nine straight seasons. Counting the playoffs, he made 165 consecutive starts from the first game of his rookie year until October 2021, when a broken finger caused him to miss three games.
This elusiveness is particularly beneficial for two offensive linemen: Garett Bolles and Dalton Risner. Bolles struggles intermittently with holding and Wilson acts as a get-out-of-holding-jail-free card. If an edge rusher blows by Bolles, there’s no need to grab at a jersey. Wilson can create his own space.
The quarterback’s ability to quickly read and fire a throw also takes pressure off Risner, who was graded at an underwhelming 68.5 by Pro Football Focus and needs the chance to bounce back.
2. Nathaniel Hackett’s life just got a lot easier. As an offensive-minded coach in his first year trying to implement a system, nothing works better than bringing in a quarterback who is the system.
Hackett has said he wants to build an offensive system with shot plays and Wilson has an excellent deep ball. He needs a quarterback with swagger and the ability to stretch plays. Even if he’s a little corny at times, Wilson has both in spades, particularly the latter. He jelled well with his previous offensive play callers and has long demonstrated his intelligence in both leading an offense and diagnosing a defense.
3. Wilson will have targets aplenty in Denver’s offense. His arrival is a boon for Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy, all of whom have been hampered by the Broncos’ below-average quarterbacking. For Sutton, it could mean a return to form. For Patrick, it’s a chance to take the next step. For Jeudy, Wilson offers a chance to live up to that first-round draft pedigree.
4. On a related note, the trade creates a separate opportunity for every broadcaster’s worst nightmare, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. The Broncos sent former first-round pick and fellow tight end Noah Fant to the Seahawks in the trade for Wilson. Okwuegbunam will likely start at tight end and will offer Wilson a big target up the middle. Some pundits peg Okwuegbunam as having top-10 potential at his position, but that remains to be seen.
5. This trade makes General Manager George Paton look smart. First, he’s able to offload some of his extra draft capital during a relatively weak draft class to secure a franchise quarterback. Second, with the benefit of hindsight, the first-round selection of cornerback Pat Surtain II last year looks even better. The final cherry on top would be if Von Miller returns to Denver after a brief rental by the Los Angeles Rams. Let’s hope that’s what happens.