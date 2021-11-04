The trade deadline has come and gone, and we’ve bid adieu to Von Miller. For a pretty nice haul of draft picks from the Rams, too.
It’s sad, but also for the best. As I wrote in last week’s column, this was the second-best time to trade Von Miller. Getting second- and third-round draft picks is more than most expected at this point in Miller’s career.
The trade also says a lot about what the franchise is trying to do, whether or not General Manager George Paton admits it publicly.
Paton told KOA Colorado 850-AM that “we have too many core players to rebuild.” That’s true, to an extent.
The Broncos have a solid group of defenders when healthy and likely feature the most complete secondary in the league. On offense, there are skill players aplenty, even though Tim Patrick will soon be gone and Noah Fant has underperformed his first-round pedigree. Garrett Bolles’ transformation from holding machine to all-pro will forever keep me from bagging on a guy during his rookie contract. It also gives the Broncos a cornerstone around which Mike Munchak, one of the league’s premier offensive line coaches, can build.
The pieces are sort of in place to build a contender — except for quarterback. Here’s where shipping Miller sets the stage for a soft rebuild.
Miller was set to enter free agency this offseason and he won’t come cheap. The Broncos recently locked down Justin Simmons. They’ll likely need to secure Courtland Sutton and perhaps Bradley Chubb in the immediate future. Fant and Dalton Risner are on the horizon as well. Several young guys will need to be paid in the coming years. Bringing Miller back for a farewell tour at market rate is counterproductive to that.
The second is draft capital. Remember when casual NFL fans laughed at the Browns for eating Brock Osweiler’s $16 million salary in exchange for a couple of draft picks? The earliest of those picks was used to select Nick Chubb. The Broncos are paying $9 million dollars of Miller’s salary in exchange for a pair of second-day picks. There’s extreme value in that and buying draft picks is a smart move. The Broncos now have six picks in the first four rounds. While it’s unlikely every player taken with those picks will mature into a productive contributor, having six shots to build out the roster shows intelligence from Paton.
Beyond smart roster-building, the Broncos can potentially go get the quarterback of the future. Since they’re dead-set against Drew Lock, maybe they want to package picks and move up to draft Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral. Maybe Liberty’s Malik Willis is available when the Broncos are on the clock in the first round.
If they’d rather go best-player-available and find their quarterback through free agency, that many players teeming with potential — and on rookie contracts — make it an enticing destination for a big name. Aaron Rodgers might not be worth all the newfound baggage, but Russell Wilson could be available. That many rookie contracts mean the Broncos have the cap space to make free-agent acquisitions. Those additions can complement whoever is at quarterback, free agent or rookie alike.
It’s always sad when a superstar leaves, especially one who started his career in Denver. But if the Broncos want to make more Super Bowl memories, they have to rebuild.
Miller’s departure doesn’t erase the Lombardi Trophy he brought to Denver. It doesn’t change all those huge performances over the years. He’ll go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a Bronco and will be in the Ring of Fame soon after he retires.
In the meantime, he’ll get to chase another ring with a team already in position to contend. That’s a happy ending for everybody.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
This week is a tricky one. Denver is a nine-point underdog on the road against Dallas. This lines up with Dak Prescott likely being available on Sunday, which puts the Broncos at a distinct disadvantage at the most important position. Nine points is a large spread in most circumstances, but Denver’s offense hasn’t generated much reason for optimism.
Despite that, the over/under sits at 49.5 points. The Dallas defense seemed pretty strong against another ultra-conservative offense in Minnesota and we know what the Cowboys are capable of on offense when Prescott is firing on all cylinders. It’s a treacherous week to bet on a Broncos game. It might be worth sticking to player props or looking elsewhere altogether.
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for The Sentinel.