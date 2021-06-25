Austin Elder had entered the Twilight Zone, aka, the NCAA transfer portal.
The 21-year-old catcher had decided to leave St. Mary’s (Calif.) after his junior season, but instead started what he hopes is his journey to professional baseball.
“I was deciding to transfer from my previous school, schooling-wise, I couldn’t finish my degree on time, and I kind of wanted more of an opportunity to play,” Elder said. “So I decided to transfer and then I got this opportunity.
“My dream is to play professional baseball so I was like, why not start now?”
He’s one of several players the Grand Junction Rockies have signed who are draft-eligible and are using independent baseball as a way to perhaps enhance their draft stock. The Major League Baseball amateur draft is July 11-13, shortened from 40 to 20 rounds, so the more players can be seen, the better their chances are at getting a shot at playing on an affiliated minor league club later this summer.
In his first 11 games with the Rockies, Elder is hitting .324 with three doubles and five RBI, including going 2 for 3 with a double in his professional debut on June 9.
The Pioneer League, no longer affiliated with Minor League Baseball, is a partner league with Major League Baseball, so information on players is sent to all MLB scouting departments. Elder is hoping his work with the GJ Rockies gives him a shot to be drafted or to land a free-agent deal after the draft.
He’s making the most of his time, working with pitching coach Bobby Jenks on the craft of calling pitches, and getting to know the pitching staff, which has changed quite a bit since he joined the team, with four new additions the past two weeks.
“It’s been really nice to work with some of these guys who have pretty good stuff, and having Bobby as our pitching coach, he’s helped me a lot with pitch calling and helping a lot of pitchers with their delivery and mechanics,” Elder said.
Elder started his college career at Cal State Northridge, starting 34 of 46 games as a freshman in 2019, mostly at first base. He transferred to St. Mary’s, where he was the No. 1 catcher in 2020 until COVID-19 ended the season early, and then this past spring played in 16 games, with 10 starts. He hit .257 but in his final seven games for the Gaels, hit .412.
He figures with online classes he’ll be able to finish his degree and still chase that dream of pro baseball.
“I was looking to maybe make my way faster to getting drafted. I just wanted to play,” he said. “Just to have that opportunity to go out there and play every single day, it’s the only thing that I really wanted to do. You only get seen (by) playing.”