Everything was set for Trey Morrill.
He starred on the mound for Fruita Monument High School and then as a sophomore at Yavapai College (Arizona). He parlayed his 8-3 record and 2.25 ERA at Yavapai into a spot on the Colorado Mesa University baseball team.
But Morrill learned the hard way that the road to your dreams is rarely a straight line.
“I went down the wrong path and was just not working hard there, just thinking that I had it all,” Morrill said. “I got really, really cocky in myself and how I presented myself … I feel like that was God saying, ‘Man, you need to be humbled for a little bit.’ ”
Not long after enrolling at CMU, he was out. The approach Morrill had in high school when he limited opponents to a .211 batting average no longer worked.
At his lowest during his baseball career, Morrill turned to religion and found direction in his life. After CMU, Morrill went to Ottawa University in Arizona to beef up his grades and refine his game.
Now, he’s a four-tool relief pitcher looking to make an impact with his hometown Grand Junction Rockies.
“I ended up texting, Facebooking, emailing (president) Mick (Ritter) because I felt like I deserved at least a tryout just to see if I could stick around with the professional guys,” he said. “I texted him on a Monday or Tuesday, he called me on a Wednesday and I was trying out on Sunday and then we left on Wednesday to go to Ogden (for the first series of the season).”
The Morrill you see now wearing No. 20 for the Rockies (7-9) is different than before.
He finds himself to be more humble but also more at ease. He doesn’t know what all is in front of him on his path and that doesn’t seem to bother him. He embraces the calm and that bleeds into his game.
“(Religion gives me) comfort knowing that something is just gonna happen, like everything happens for a reason,” Morrill said. “I’m not stressing over (the game). I just need to go out there, do my job. It’s more of just that there’s something bigger out there than just baseball. This is a children’s game, to be honest and I’m getting paid for it. So just have fun while I’m doing it.”
Morrill has pitched 10⅔ innings this season in five appearances for the Rockies. Listed at 6-foot-7, 225 pounds, he works with a four-seam cutting fastball, a curveball, a change-up and a slider. He’s also working on a couple of other pitches but wants to keep those secret until they’re ready.
Like many pitchers, Morrill wants to be the strikeout ace whose gas leaves batters scratching their heads in wonder. He has fanned 13 hitters during his appearances, but he also knows a good pitcher changes their approach based on the situation.
Morrill came out of the bullpen on June 11 in the Rockies’ game against the Boise (5-12) at Suplizio Field. The first batter he faced hit a long fly-ball out and the second hit a home run. But Morrill stayed focused. With his cap pulled tight on his head, his eyes showed a man who was intent on getting the batters out, no matter what.
He slowed down the Hawks’ offense long enough for the Rockies’ bats to finally wake up and crawl back from a 9-2 deficit. He pitched 3⅔ innings, gave up only the one run on two hits and struck out four.
“It’s extremely rare to get your A-plus game, and an A-plus game is where every single pitch you throw is a strike in any count. If I can’t get that, it’s all about battling,” Morrill said. “It’s that adversity that, ‘Well I don’t have my stuff today. I have to work hard. I know I got great fielders behind me. I’m gonna make them do their job tonight.’
”Pitching isn’t all about strikeouts … getting an out is your main objective.”
That mindset is also reflected when Morrill isn’t playing. Sure, selfishly, he would like to be the starting pitcher. But he also recognizes that isn’t his role. So he acts like a sponge and learns anything and everything from the people around him — whether from his teammates or manager Bobby Jenks, who pitched in the majors from 2005-2011.
“The guys in there have been amazing, even if they don’t really know it, they do the little things well, and then that adds up to the big things and that kind of gives me that idea to be present in the moment,” Morrill said. “And even if (Bobby) isn’t coaching or talking to me and he’s talking to someone else, I’m always putting my ear in there because he was a two-time All-Star, he’s a World Series champ, he’s done it all when it comes to baseball.”
Morrill doesn’t know what the future holds for him. And frankly, he doesn’t seem too worried about that as long as it involves the game he loves.
Presently, he’s just enjoying his time back in the stadium he’s played in since he was a kid.
“I knew I was gonna come back with a little bit more swagger when I came out here because this is my, this is my home turf,” he said. “And I told myself before the game, if I get in, I gotta defend my home turf.”
After a rocky start, GJ Rockies are smoothing out
A homestand against the Hawks was just what the doctor ordered for the Rockies.
Despite bookending losses, going 4-2 in the opening home series of the season bumped the Rockies into third place in the Pioneer League’s South division. They’re one game behind the Northern Colorado Owlz (8-8) and three behind the Ogden Raptors (10-6).
In most of their games last week, the Rockies had slow starts on offense but woke up as the game went on. In their four wins, they scored 10 of 38 runs in the final three innings.
After receiving some jeers from the party deck in the home opening 9-2 loss, GJ won four straight.
And a hero in that stretch was former Colorado Mesa slugger Caleb Farmer.
In the June 11 game, the Rockies climbed back from a 9-2 deficit to tie the game in the eighth inning. Farmer contributed with a solo home run in the seventh inning. After Boise took a 10-9 lead, Jaylen Hubbard scored on a wild pitch in the ninth to force the PBL’s knockout home run derby in lieu of extra innings.
One player from each team has two minutes or five outs to hit as many home runs as they can.
Boise’s Myles Harris failed to lift a single pitch beyond the outfield wall. Farmer stepped up to the plate and the first time he made contact, he hit a home run off of the left-field foul pole.
Farmer has a slash line of .263/.417/.632 in 24 at-bats this season, two home runs and four RBI. He also has drawn four walks.
The Rockies opened this week’s series at Northern Colorado. Grand Junction will return to Suplizio Field next week with back-to-back homestands against Ogden and the Owlz.