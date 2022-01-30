Officiating has always been a boys club, but women are slowly making their way into the profession.
On Jan. 27 at Palisade, three women — Rhonda Repshire, Jamie Dunn and Cassie Harmeling — made District 51 history when they refereed a high school varsity basketball game.
“There are young women out there who may be interested in this. We want to continue to encourage them and just get the word out that they can do this,” Dunn said. “We want to tell them, ‘Hey, this is a cool thing. There are women who are doing this and you do it long term and hold your own.’”
All three women have deep ties to high school basketball on the Western Slope.
Dunn played at Central, Repshire — who is the president for the Grand Junction Basketball Association — played at Fruita Monument and Harmeling played at Cedaredge.
All three went on to play sports at college — Dunn played softball and basketball at Fort Lewis College. After an injury, she transferred to the-Mesa State College to play softball. Harmeling played basketball for the Mavs and Repshire played softball at Doane College in Nebraska.
Dunn and Repshire refereed for a bit in college, too.
After college, the paths diverged for the three.
Repshire settled down to start a family. Dunn went on to coach softball at Southwest Minnesota State University before also becoming a mom — to a Labrador. Harmeling stayed in town after graduating and was an assistant coach for the Palisade girls team.
But all three returned to officiating for the same reason — to be close to the game they love.
“Basketball is a part of your life for 22 or 23 years, depending on when you graduate. Then one day, it’s gone,” Harmeling said.
Dunn has been a referee on and off since 1999, Repshire is in her 10th season officiating and Harmeling her third.
Officiating is no easy task — one mistake and you have a crowd of fans, players and coaches yelling or hurling insults at you. Because the three are some of the few women in the business in the area, they’ve had to develop thick skin.
“I had to be the best official on the court from the start because I was the only woman,” Repshire said. “So automatically coming into a game, you knew that someone was gonna probably pick on you whether they actually did or not. That was gonna be there. You were gonna be the go-to if they had an opportunity. You had to be a better official (because you were the only woman).”
They all credited Leah Gonyeau with paving the path for them.
Gonyeau was the first woman official Dunn and Repshire remember having, both said. That representation showed them that they too could do put on the black and white striped shirt and whistle.
Repshire believes that being a woman also gives them an advantage when refereeing a girls basketball game because they have a better idea of how much contact the girls can and can’t play through.
Of course, all three emphasized that they did not want to take anything away from their male counterparts and credited them for being welcoming and talented.
For Dunn, not have three women officiate a game in D51 until 2022 signifies that there should be more in the business.
Dunn hopes that if a young woman in the midst of her basketball career or a little girl dribbling for the first time hears their story, they know that they are welcome to carry that whistle should they desire.
“You’ve got us here for support and we can work together and you have something to work towards,” Dunn said.