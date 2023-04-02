There were 11 high schools competing Saturday in the Mickey Dunn Invitational at Stocker Stadium.
During the meet, it was hard not to notice what Central’s Shalom Trowbridge and Grand Junction’s Miller Jones were doing.
Trowbridge won the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 55.47 seconds — the best time in Colorado according to MileSpilt. Trowbridge also won the 1,600 in 4:25.15, a top-10 time in the state.
Jones ended all of his individual events in first place. He won the 110-meter hurdles (15.71 seconds), triple jump (46 feet, 9 inches), long jump (22-0.5) and tied reigning state champ Daniel Thomason of Fruita Monument in the high jump at 6-1. Jones’ long jump distance ranks in the top 10 in Colorado, per MileSplit. Sophomore Mason Znamenacek finished second in the 110 hurdles behind Jones by 0.01 seconds.
In the boys team standings, Central finished third with 103 points, Grand Junction was fourth with 88, Fruita Monument was fifth with 58.5 and Palisade was 11th with 13. ThunderRidge won the boys meet with 153 points.
Central’s Daniel Baroumbaye won the discus and shot put with distances of 162 feet and 49-8, respectively. Baroumbaye’s discus distance, while not his season-best, ranks in the top 10 in Colorado.
Fruita Monument’s 4x800 relay team of Dylan Barney, Austin Strain, Drew Unfred and Max Unrein won with a time of 9:05.66.
Palisade had a few standout showings. Its 4x200 team of Alexander Everett, Kaleb Reed, Marcus Royster and Kaleb Wells placed fifth in 1:37.4 and the 4x100 team of the same runners also finished fifth in 46.5 seconds.
Fruita Monument won the girls meet with 167.5 points. Central finished third with 88, Grand Junction was fifth with 77 and Palisade was eighth with 46.5.
The Wildcats had a slew of winners. Ella Unrein won the 800 and 1,600 runs with times of 2:24.84 and 5:27.8, respectively. Mackenzie Black won the 3,200 in 12:33.02. The 4x800 relay team of Miranda Deeths, Addison Eyre, Black and Unrein won in 10:12.01 and Cambelle Brammer won the triple jump with a mark of 31-10.5. Luka Knott won the discus with a distance of 124-4.
Katelehn Abbath of Grand Junction won the 100 and 200 dashes with times of 13.09 and 27.24 seconds, respectively. The Tigers’ 4x100 relay team of Abbath, Olivia Candl, Atahlia Mills and Brylee Anderson won in 52.72 seconds. Mills won the long jump with a distance of 16-9.25.
Central’s Sage Siegrist won the 400 dash in 1:02.81.
Palisade’s medley relay team of Addie Ritterbush, Braeleigh MacAskill, Olivia Langner and Madison Gray won in 2:00.24 and Langner won the high jump at 5 feet.
Basketball
The Western Slope was well-represented on the boys and girls All-State teams that were released Friday.
Fruita Monument’s Liv Campbell was a Class 6A honorable-mention selection and Central juniors Krystyna Manzanarez and Brynn Wagner were 5A honorable-mention picks.
In 4A, Ellie Ames of Delta was picked for the second team and teammates Kylie Huff and Taylor Somers both made the honorable-mention team.
In 3A, Grand Valley’s Abby Rose-Parker was a first-team selection and teammate Jaycee Pittman made the second team. North Fork’s Payton Carver and Olathe’s Tyra Gray were both honorable-mention picks.
Rangely’s Ryann Mergelman made the 2A honorable mention team and Nucla’s Candis Staats earned the same honor in 1A.
Palisade’s Luke Fay was an honorable-mention selection in 5A, the only player from District 51 to make an All-State team. Montrose’s Kaleb Ferguson and Jacob Hawks were also 5A honorable mentions.
Cedaredge’s Kevin Barron, Gideon Gilmore and Luke Maxey made the 3A honorable mention team, Plateau Valley’s Jack Vig made the2A honorable mention team and Nucla’s Steele Arnold and Brycen Rummel and De Beque’s Scottie Vines were all picked for 1A honorable mention team.
Boys Lacrosse
Grand Junction ended a three-game losing skid with a 15-4 win over Mountain League-foe Durango at Canyon View.
The Tigers (2-3, 2-1 ML) kept the Demons (0-4, 0-3) scoreless after the first quarter, and led by 11 entering the fourth.
Maddox Caster scored four goals and had two assists for Grand Junction. He leads the team with nine goals this season. Edison Dean had three goals and two assists and Gavin Mottram had three goals and one assist. Brady Campbell had two goals and one assist and Tristan Brinton had one goal and one assist. Tristin Cook and Jake Stanfield each had one goaland Jamie Brinton had one assist.
Gordie Steidel was in the cage for Grand Junction and made seven saves.
Girls Soccer
Palisade dropped a Western Slope League game to Battle Mountain 2-1 at Long’s Park.
Both teams scored once in the first half and Battle Mountain (5-1, 3-0 WSL) scored once in the second.
Junior Mia De Villegas Decker scored Palisade’s goal off of an assist from Keylei Dobransky. De Villegas Decker has scored six of the Bulldogs’ eight goals this season.
This was the Bulldogs’ (3-2, 2-1) fourth game this season to be decided by a single goal.
Baseball
Fruita Monument swept a doubleheader with Severance with wins of 15-13 and 17-7 at Canyon View.
In the first game, the Wildcats led 10-0 after three and 13-3 after five. On the brink of losing via the run-rule, the Silver Knights (3-2) scored two runs in the fifth. Severance scored eight runs in the sixth to tie the game but Fruita responded with a pair of runs.
Hunter Smolinski was 4 for 5 with four runs, two RBI and a double. Kolton Hicks was 1 for 1, drew two walks and scored three runs.
Landon Hawk started and pitched four innings. He allowed five runs, four earned, on five hits, walked two and struck out two. Smolinski earned the win after pitching 1⅔ scoreless innings, allowing three hits and walking one.
Fruita (9-1) trailed early in the second game before righting the ship. Down 4-2 after one, Fruita scored at least three runs in the four of remaining five innings.
Logan Cardoza went 4 for 4 with six RBI, one run and a triple. Smolinski was 4 for 4, with two RBI, four runs and a double. Hicks was 3 for 5 with three RBI, three runs and a triple.
Tyler Matheson allowed seven runs, five earned on six hits with three walks and two strikeouts to earn the win.
Central 10, Horizon 4: The Warriors (4-5) ended a three-game skid with the win over the Hawks (3-3).
Girls Lacrosse
Grand Junction beat Summit 12-11 at Canyon View.
With the victory, the Tigers improve to 2-2 on the season.