One of the biggest challenges facing the Fruita Monument High School football team heading into this season was finding a way to keep its ground game rolling without several key contributors from years past.
The Wildcats averaged 273 rushing yards per game in 2020’s six-game season, but running back Espin Hernandez (526 yards and seven touchdowns) and quarterback Kade Bessert (177 yards and one touchdown) graduated. Fruita’s offensive focus has always been on running the ball under head coach Cameron Ross, as the team attempted only 7.3 passes per game last season.
Fortunately for Ross, his most dangerous offensive weapon didn’t graduate.
Armony Trujillo led Fruita with 789 yards on 143 carries last year, scoring 10 touchdowns and averaging 131.5 yards per game. As a senior, he’s poised for an even bigger 2021.
“I still have a chip on my shoulder,” Trujillo said. “I have a lot to prove. I think I’m going to go out there this year and prove it.”
Trujillo backed that up with his first performance of the 2021 season in the Wildcats’ 42-17 win over Highlands Ranch. He ran 20 times for 164 yards and three touchdowns, including scores of 24 and 12 yards.
“I’m going to give everything I can to this team,” he said. “This is a team effort. I couldn’t have done that without my big guys up front. We have a great leader at quarterback.”
Although he’s the Wildcats’ go-to running back this season, Armony isn’t a one-man show. His 164 yards accounted for 52.4% of the team’s rushing yards in the opening week. Before the season, Trujillo and Ross both identified Kaison Stegelmeier and Calvin Nycum as players who will get their chances to diversify Fruita’s offensive attack this season.
Stegelmeier scored a 24-yard touchdown in Fruita’s opener. Nycum didn’t get a carry, but made his presence felt for the Wildcats on defense, intercepting a pass and returning it 40 yards.
Expect Nycum, a senior, to get more offensive looks as the season goes on — from multiple positions.
“As far as Calvin’s concerned, he can play almost any position on the offense that we want him to,” Ross said. “Quarterback, receiver, running back. That’s how we’re going to use him, as one of those utility guys who we can move around.
“Kaison has just grown from last year. He was a sophomore last year. This year, as a junior, he’s gotten bigger, he’s gotten stronger, he’s gotten faster and he’s really running the ball well. He’s going to be in there getting some downs as well.”
Against Highlands Ranch, sophomore running back Wyatt Sharpe ran 10 times for 47 yards and quarterback Corben Rowell — who also completed six of seven passes for 160 yards — ran five times for 40 yards.
Ten Wildcats had at least one carry in the 313-yard effort on the ground in the opener. Even with a proven runner in the backfield going in, Ross was surprised how quickly the offense gelled.
“Honestly, it was a little rocky through our scrimmages as we were trying to figure out our offensive line and get the combinations right,” Ross said. “I knew we had a great backfield and if we could open up holes for them, we were going to be alright.”
The Wildcats, now ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, will need another big performance from Trujillo when they visit No. 5 Montrose tonight in an early season showdown.