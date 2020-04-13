Truth Hafey planned to spend a few days back in Grand Junction for spring break, then head back to Irvine, California.
The plan was to finish up the spring semester at Irvine Valley College, play some beach volleyball, then pack up for her next adventure playing volleyball at Georgia State University in Atlanta.
She’s still in Grand Junction, and most of her belongings are still in California.
“I’ve been back about a month. I was only supposed to be here about five days, but then with everything else, I’m still here,” she said over the weekend. “We will have to figure out how to get (her belongings) from California to Georgia.”
Hafey, a 5-foot-9 setter, played at Fruita Monument High School, then went to Irvine Valley, where she started for two seasons. The Lasers went 48-3 in those two seasons, 30-1 in the Orange Empire Conference.
She doled out 1,975 assists, 11.83 per set, including a school-record 1,138 this season, when her team went 27-1, its only loss coming in the semifinals of the state tournament — California junior colleges are not members of the NJCAA. She had more than 50 assists in each of the Lasers’ three state tournament matches.
Hafey made the All-Southern California Region team and was a first-team all-conference setter, and helped Irvine Valley win the 2019 beach volleyball conference title and a No. 3 state ranking.
Not long after taking an official visit to Georgia State, Hafey knew she would be heading across the country for her final two years of college.
“Being able to continue my volleyball career at the Division I level is awesome,” she said of the Panthers, who play in the Sun Belt Conference. “I went on an official visit before all this craziness happened and it was a great visit. All the girls were super welcoming and the coaches were super nice. They have a good faith aspect of it, which was something I was looking for. They made me feel it was a good place to go.”
A business major, she plans to take advantage of being in downtown Atlanta for internship opportunities.
“Being right in downtown Atlanta is where all the business happens, which is really cool,” Hafey said. “There are some good opportunities there as well.”
Georgia State went 10-17, 6-10 in the Sun Belt, last season, but Hafey is up for the challenge of a rebuilding team.
“Honestly, in high school and my current school, we’ve had a ton of success and have had some naturally gifted athletes and have been able to hone in on that,” she said. “Georgia (State) is a school that doesn’t quite have a style yet and is totally rebuilding to find that style. I think it’s going to be awesome to be part of it all and see it all come together.”
Working with Irvine Valley coach Tom Pestolesi helped her improve her game the past two years to get her ready for the Division I level.
“He works with a bunch of Olympians and is very well known. He’s a legend in the volleyball world and he taught me an insane amount of technique and skill stuff that I needed desperately,” Hafey said. “I got so many touches. My setting has increased tremendously thanks to the coaches out there.”
She’s hoping the coronavirus pandemic has run its course by the time she heads south, or west and then south, depending on her options of retrieving the rest of her clothes and belongings. Her coaches have told her preseason practices might start a little later than planned, and some nonconference matches might be canceled, but for now, the Panthers are planning to get started in August.
Until then, Hafey is luckier than a lot of athletes trying to stay in shape — her family has a home gym.
“We have a very athletic and driven family in terms of that. We’re going on walks and runs all the time,” Hafey said. “My parents have made a makeshift gym in our garage and it’s been there for years, so we actually have a full gym set up in our garage that I’m able to use and lift and stay in shape that way.
“My siblings are in the same boat, trying to stay in shape. We’re trying to do some things together and get out and be active and do things in the yard to stay in shape and have a little bit of fun.”