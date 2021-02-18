Emily Tucker never thought she’d be the one in the libero jersey in college.
As an outside hitter at Palisade High School, Tucker rarely left the court, playing every rotation.
Now she’s running on and off the court every few plays at Colorado Mesa as the starting libero.
“Honestly, I always thought I’d hit just because that’s what I’ve done my whole life,” the 5-foot-8 junior said. “It was different when I came in and they were like, hey, you’re going to be a libero. But grabbing that jersey and going out there is so much fun, just getting to play with everyone. Seeing them when I was in sixth and seventh grade and where everyone is now, it’s really awesome.”
Even after being a defensive specialist her first two seasons at CMU (she’s listed as an outside hitter/defensive specialist), she didn’t expect to be in the starting lineup, and certainly not in the libero jersey. Then, only a couple of days before the season opener, starting libero Kerstin Layman badly injured a hand in practice.
“We’ve always felt that she was super athletic,” CMU coach Dave Fleming said of Tucker. “We had a conversation the day Kerstin got injured that we really felt like Emily was a starter anyway. I mean, the reason that she’s not starting for us is that the NCAA limits substitutions (15 per set).
“If it was up to us, Tucker and Layman would be in the back row together all the time, that’s a no-brainer. It was an easy switch when she got hurt to put Tucker in.”
In her first match as a starter, Tucker showed she was ready.
She had 14 digs, no receiving errors, one assist and one ace against Regis, which was then ranked No. 5 in the nation. Tucker has registered double digits in digs in every match, with a career-high 18 against Westminster and again against Colorado Christian. CMU has won its first five matches and rocketed up the national rankings to No. 5 this week, the highest in program history.
“The big key that I’ve seen from Tucker so far is, Northwest Nazarene kind of picked on her early, and she didn’t pass great to start, but she found a way,” Fleming said.
“She was really resilient, kept working at it and didn’t get frustrated with herself. Obviously we went down (two sets) but we found a way to win, and if you look at the scores of the last two games, we won pretty easily and I think part of that is just that Emily got comfortable and she was tough when they were going after her and they stopped serving her because they saw she was passing nails.”
Tucker, who had a long talk with Layman before the first match, can also turn to the 2019 honorable mention all-RMAC libero during matches. When teams challenge her, she just digs in a little harder.
“Originally it was just go for it, and I’ll prove to you that I can pass,” she said of her mindset. “And like Coach said, I was struggling in that first game. Going in I was just like, you know how to do this, you’ve done this plenty of times, just go in and don’t think about it and pass the ball.”
Mesa’s setters also help take some of the pressure off Tucker, who is eighth in the RMAC in digs per set (4.11, with 78 through the Mavs’ first five matches) and leads the conference with 15 aces in 19 sets. She has a .914 receiving percentage, with only 13 receiving errors in 152 chances.
“You don’t need a perfect pass with any of our setters,” Fleming said. “They do a really good job of taking that pass, if it’s off to the left a little bit, they’re still in tempo and still setting all our hitters.
“I think the most under-appreciated positions in volleyball are ... the libero and the setter. If you don’t have a good libero, you don’t have a good setter, you’re not going to be very successful. You can have great attackers, but who cares about third contact if you can’t handle one and two?”
Tucker was a quick study as a freshman, picking up on tips about playing libero from Taylor Woods and Layman.
“I think it only took a couple of weeks, because right out of the gate that’s what I did every day during practice,” she said. “I was just back there for serving and defense, so after a couple of weeks, I got used to being in there and I had two great liberos, Taylor and Kerstin, I could watch and really get the grasp of what to do.”