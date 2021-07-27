The story of how Tom Hunt found himself in the Western Slope Open begins the way any good story does: with an accidental tennis racket to the face.
While visiting his Grand Junction acquaintances, Hannah and Omar Bou-Matar, two months ago, the Tulsa, Oklahoma, resident hit the courts at Elliott Tennis Center at Colorado Mesa University with them. A competitive match and some facial pain ensued.
“So the Bou-Matars, we were supposed to talk business, and they said, ‘Would you rather play tennis?’ ” Hunt said while laughing. “Hannah kind of hit me in the face with her racket, but thankfully, these glasses protected myself. We ended up beating her husband (and his partner) and it was a good, tight match. Then we talked a little bit and they said, ‘Hey, there’s a tournament out here in a couple months if you want to come out, be my partner.’ I said, ‘Yeah, yeah, I’ll do that!’ ”
Hunt met the Bou-Matars in 2007, when they also lived in Tulsa. They moved back to western Colorado while he lives in the Sooner State to this day, but visiting Grand Junction was on his to-do list for years.
After a successful trip across the state a couple of months ago, he flew to Grand Junction last week to compete in the Western Slope Open. He made his second visit count, winning the mixed 7.0 doubles title with Hannah on Sunday with a 4-6, 7-5, 10-6 victory over Kathy Den and Rick Plett.
“I’ve been to Colorado a few times for skiing, I’ve been to Vail in the summer, pretty touristy stuff, but then I came over here and found this tennis tournament,” Hunt said. “It’s really cool because most people are from here and everyone’s happy. Is it the views? Is it the desert environment? I mean, they all love tennis, but they’re also pretty excited if you play well. They’re competitive, but they all seem to be like, ‘Good shot! Well-done!’ It’s a good tournament.”
Hunt also competed in the men’s 7.0 doubles with Kevin McGuinness. That duo didn’t make it nearly as far, but that doesn’t matter much to him.
He was just happy to return to a region he had only recently discovered the majesty of.
Hunt drove from Tulsa a couple of months ago, rolling through the plains of Kansas and eastern Colorado on Interstate-70 before hitting the Front Range, traversing the mountains and, ultimately, coming across the hidden natural gem that is the Grand Valley.
“When I decided to come out here, I looked up everyone I knew in Denver and I said, ‘Hey, I want to spend the week out there,’ ” Hunt said. “So I drove and brought my bike, my tennis rackets, guitar and stayed in Palisade. ... It’s cool for me because I really enjoyed my time here two months ago and everyone was really happy in the areas I was in in Colorado, so there’s something to this state. Tennis speaks for itself, too.”